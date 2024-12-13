Onboarding FAQ Video Generator: Create Engaging FAQs

Create engaging explainer videos and custom onboarding content fast. Leverage our intuitive Templates & scenes to produce professional FAQ videos effortlessly.

Imagine a 1-minute technical explainer video for software developers, demonstrating how to transform complex documentation into clear video guides. The visual style should be sleek and modern, featuring clean screen recordings and professional motion graphics, paired with a precise, articulate AI voiceover. This video would highlight the ease of converting lengthy text into dynamic content using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature, showcasing efficient video documentation creation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a compelling 90-second internal training video aimed at L&D managers, illustrating how HeyGen simplifies the creation of engaging employee onboarding modules. The visual and audio style should be warm and inviting, utilizing diverse AI avatars that present key information in a friendly manner, complemented by an upbeat, encouraging voiceover. This prompt focuses on generating effective "onboarding FAQ videos" with the aid of HeyGen's readily available "Templates & scenes."
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 45-second instructional video designed for corporate trainers, demonstrating the rapid conversion of existing training manuals into dynamic video lessons. The visual approach should be direct and illustrative, featuring step-by-step overlays and concise textual highlights, supported by an authoritative yet approachable AI-generated voice. The core of this video would emphasize HeyGen's powerful "Text-to-video from script" capability for quick "training videos," alongside automated "Subtitles/captions" for accessibility.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a polished 1-minute marketing-focused video for brand managers, showcasing how to maintain consistent brand identity across various "onboarding video templates." The visual style should be sophisticated and highly customizable, reflecting strong "Branding controls" with dynamic transitions and integrated brand assets, all delivered with a crisp, professional voice. This video should highlight the platform's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" functionality, ensuring brand cohesion across all digital touchpoints.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an onboarding FAQ video generator Works

Efficiently create engaging, product-accurate onboarding and FAQ videos with AI, streamlining employee training and answering common questions.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Create your FAQ or onboarding content by typing or pasting text into the editor, which will be instantly converted into a video using Text-to-video from script capabilities.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand or team, providing a professional and consistent on-screen presence for your video documentation.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Styling
Apply your brand's specific colors, fonts, and logo using the Branding controls to ensure your onboarding videos align perfectly with your company's identity.
4
Step 4
Export Your Onboarding Video
After adding professional voiceover generation to your video, export your completed onboarding and FAQ videos in various formats, ready for internal training and distribution.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Information

.

Transform intricate company policies and FAQs into clear, engaging video documentation for easy understanding.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI video content for onboarding?

HeyGen leverages advanced generative AI to transform text into compelling videos with realistic AI avatars and natural voiceover generation. This streamlines the process of producing high-quality onboarding FAQ videos and training videos without extensive video editing platform experience.

Can HeyGen customize onboarding videos with company branding?

Yes, HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to easily incorporate your company's logo, colors, and fonts into any onboarding video. You can also utilize our customizable onboarding video templates to maintain brand consistency effortlessly.

What generative AI features does HeyGen offer for creating video documentation?

As a powerful generative AI platform, HeyGen enables users to create detailed video documentation directly from scripts using its Text-to-video capability. This includes automated voiceover generation and the integration of diverse media from our extensive library.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating employee onboarding and internal training videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal onboarding video maker, perfectly suited for developing engaging employee onboarding sequences and various internal training videos. Its intuitive design simplifies the creation of informative FAQ videos that enhance learning and retention for internal training and onboarding.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo