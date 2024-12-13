Onboarding Explainer Video Generator: Simplify Training
Boost new hire engagement and save time by effortlessly transforming scripts into dynamic onboarding videos with Text-to-video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a 90-second explainer video designed for potential clients, showcasing the core benefits of a new B2B SaaS platform. The video should adopt an engaging, modern motion graphics style with smooth transitions and a clear, enthusiastic voiceover, highlighting the platform's efficiency and innovation. This video generator concept aims to quickly educate the audience on a technical solution, using professionally-designed templates for a polished look and HeyGen's Voiceover generation to produce compelling audio without needing external recording equipment.
Produce a 2-minute training video for technical support staff on troubleshooting common system errors. The visual style must be detailed and step-by-step, featuring clear on-screen instructions, calmly delivered explanations, and embedded relevant visuals from the media library to illustrate complex solutions. The target audience requires precise information, so ensure the video includes comprehensive Subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen for accessibility and clarity, enhancing the overall user-friendly interface experience for learners seeking advanced technical knowledge.
Imagine a 45-second onboarding video maker demonstration for HR professionals, illustrating how effortlessly they can create welcome videos for new hires. The visual and audio style should be upbeat, welcoming, and concise, featuring bright, inviting graphics and a warm, professional voice. This quick guide emphasizes the simplicity of generating content with AI, allowing for rapid deployment across various platforms, and highlights HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to ensure the video looks perfect on any screen, directly from a Text-to-video script.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Onboarding Engagement & Retention.
Utilize AI-powered videos to significantly increase trainee engagement and knowledge retention during the onboarding process.
Scale Learning & Explainer Content.
Develop numerous onboarding courses and explainer videos efficiently, reaching a wider audience of new hires or users globally.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of onboarding explainer videos?
HeyGen simplifies the process of creating an onboarding explainer video generator by leveraging advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. You can transform your scripts into engaging explainer videos efficiently, making HeyGen a powerful AI onboarding video maker.
Can HeyGen generate content with AI for my onboarding videos?
Yes, HeyGen is designed to generate content with AI, allowing you to use AI-generated scripts and voiceovers with AI avatars. This empowers you to produce high-quality training videos and impactful employee onboarding content with ease.
What technical features does HeyGen offer for customizing explainer videos?
HeyGen offers robust technical features for you to customize your explainer videos, including comprehensive branding controls for logos and colors, and a rich media library with stock support. You can also easily adjust aspect-ratio resizing to fit various platforms, ensuring your content always looks professional.
How do HeyGen's AI avatars enhance the onboarding video maker experience?
HeyGen's AI avatars significantly enhance the onboarding video maker experience by providing diverse, professional presenters that can deliver your message with natural voiceovers. These animated characters bring your AI-generated scripts to life, making employee onboarding videos more dynamic and engaging for new hires.