Produce a welcoming 45-second video for new employees, designed for HR departments using an AI onboarding video maker, that clearly outlines the first steps of their journey. The visual style should be bright and professional, featuring a friendly AI avatar to guide viewers through essential initial tasks, complemented by a warm, clear voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to personalize the virtual guide and ensure a consistent, engaging experience.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a concise 30-second instructional video aimed at team leads introducing new hires to a specific onboarding checklist video maker task, such as setting up their email. This video should adopt a clean, modern visual style with easy-to-follow animated templates and a crisp, informative voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's extensive 'Templates & scenes' to quickly build out the structured steps.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a professional 60-second video for training managers to create onboarding videos that cover key company policies, targeting all new hires. The visual and audio style should be authoritative yet approachable, using clear, concise language reinforced by on-screen text. This video should showcase the power of HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' feature to seamlessly convert policy documents into engaging content, further enhanced by automatic 'Subtitles/captions' for accessibility.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a 40-second personalized welcome message for new team members from their department manager, demonstrating how easy it is to create onboarding videos with a personal touch. The visual style should be encouraging and friendly, incorporating relevant visuals from a media library to illustrate team activities, all underscored by a warm and articulate voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's powerful 'Voiceover generation' to deliver the message clearly and professionally, complemented by compelling visuals from the 'Media library/stock support'.
How Onboarding Checklist Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging onboarding videos with AI, guiding new hires through essential checklists and information for a seamless start.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by outlining your onboarding checklist content. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to quickly generate initial video scenes from your text, making the creation of onboarding videos simple and efficient.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars
Bring your checklist to life by selecting and customizing AI avatars to present your information. These lifelike presenters enhance engagement and clarity for your new employees.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding
Personalize your video to reflect your company culture. Easily customize elements with your brand's logo and colors using HeyGen's dedicated Branding controls (logo, colors), ensuring a consistent look and feel.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your engaging onboarding video maker creation. Use the Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to produce a high-quality video ready for sharing across various platforms, ensuring your new hires get a perfect start.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging onboarding videos quickly?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create high-quality onboarding videos using AI-powered tools and animated templates. Our intuitive interface, featuring drag-and-drop editing tools, means no skills needed to produce professional content.

Can I customize my onboarding videos with specific branding using HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen allows you to fully customize your onboarding videos with your brand's logo, colors, and media. You can also utilize our extensive media library and AI avatars to personalize the experience for your new employees.

Does HeyGen offer AI avatars and voice-overs for onboarding videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides a diverse selection of AI avatars to host your onboarding videos, along with advanced voice-over generation capabilities. This allows for clear, consistent, and professional narration in multiple languages.

What is the benefit of using HeyGen as an AI onboarding video maker?

As an AI onboarding video maker, HeyGen streamlines the entire video creation process, enabling you to produce effective and visually appealing onboarding videos that improve knowledge retention and employee engagement.

