Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Craft a concise 30-second instructional video aimed at team leads introducing new hires to a specific onboarding checklist video maker task, such as setting up their email. This video should adopt a clean, modern visual style with easy-to-follow animated templates and a crisp, informative voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's extensive 'Templates & scenes' to quickly build out the structured steps.
Develop a professional 60-second video for training managers to create onboarding videos that cover key company policies, targeting all new hires. The visual and audio style should be authoritative yet approachable, using clear, concise language reinforced by on-screen text. This video should showcase the power of HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' feature to seamlessly convert policy documents into engaging content, further enhanced by automatic 'Subtitles/captions' for accessibility.
Imagine a 40-second personalized welcome message for new team members from their department manager, demonstrating how easy it is to create onboarding videos with a personal touch. The visual style should be encouraging and friendly, incorporating relevant visuals from a media library to illustrate team activities, all underscored by a warm and articulate voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's powerful 'Voiceover generation' to deliver the message clearly and professionally, complemented by compelling visuals from the 'Media library/stock support'.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Boost Employee Onboarding Engagement.
Enhance new employee training with engaging AI videos to improve information retention and productivity.
Scale Onboarding Content Creation.
Efficiently produce a variety of onboarding videos and training modules to reach all new hires, wherever they are.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging onboarding videos quickly?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create high-quality onboarding videos using AI-powered tools and animated templates. Our intuitive interface, featuring drag-and-drop editing tools, means no skills needed to produce professional content.
Can I customize my onboarding videos with specific branding using HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen allows you to fully customize your onboarding videos with your brand's logo, colors, and media. You can also utilize our extensive media library and AI avatars to personalize the experience for your new employees.
Does HeyGen offer AI avatars and voice-overs for onboarding videos?
Yes, HeyGen provides a diverse selection of AI avatars to host your onboarding videos, along with advanced voice-over generation capabilities. This allows for clear, consistent, and professional narration in multiple languages.
What is the benefit of using HeyGen as an AI onboarding video maker?
As an AI onboarding video maker, HeyGen streamlines the entire video creation process, enabling you to produce effective and visually appealing onboarding videos that improve knowledge retention and employee engagement.