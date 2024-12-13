Your Guide to Onboarding Best Practices Video Maker
Craft engaging employee onboarding videos faster with AI avatars, boosting engagement and retention for new hires.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
To ensure enhanced learning on essential policies and procedures, produce a 90-second video for all employees. This animated explainer should feature clear on-screen graphics and leverage HeyGen's Voiceover generation for a professional audio experience.
Are you looking to master best practices for your onboarding video maker? Develop a 45-second tutorial for HR professionals, showcasing how to effectively utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to streamline video creation.
Elevate your employee retention strategies with a compelling 30-second video for team leads, using dynamic visual storytelling to inspire and engage. Incorporate diverse AI avatars to represent various team members and foster connection.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen streamlines creating engaging onboarding videos for new employees, ensuring best practices are followed. This video maker enhances learning, boosts retention, and introduces company culture efficiently.
Boost Employee Onboarding Engagement.
Improve new hire learning and retention by creating interactive and memorable onboarding experiences with AI-powered videos.
Develop Comprehensive Onboarding Programs.
Easily create extensive video modules for all aspects of employee onboarding and training, reaching all new hires effectively.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen streamline the creation of employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen empowers businesses to quickly create engaging employee onboarding videos using AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This allows companies to implement onboarding best practices efficiently, ensuring new employees receive consistent, high-quality information from their first day.
What makes HeyGen an effective onboarding video maker for new employees?
HeyGen enhances learning for new employees by enabling dynamic welcome videos and instructional content that effectively communicates company culture. With features like voiceover generation and subtitles, you can ensure clear communication of policies and procedures, boosting employee retention.
Can HeyGen help develop a comprehensive video onboarding program?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust video tools including customizable templates and branding controls to develop a professional video onboarding program. You can easily integrate your logo and company colors, creating a cohesive and engaging experience for new hires and delivering essential employee training.
How does HeyGen support creating diverse onboarding videos?
HeyGen supports creating diverse onboarding videos, from animated explainers to live-action style presentations, using its extensive media library and aspect-ratio resizing. This versatility helps you engage new employees with various content formats, making your instructional videos more impactful for different learning styles.