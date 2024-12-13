Onboarding Assistant Video Generator: Boost New Hire Training

Effortlessly create engaging employee onboarding videos with our AI video generator, leveraging AI avatars for a personalized touch.

Produce a 1-minute instructional video demonstrating how engineering teams can leverage HeyGen's AI video generator to rapidly convert text-to-video from script for internal documentation updates. The video should target software developers and IT professionals, employing a clean, minimalist visual style with an authoritative yet accessible AI voiceover to convey technical accuracy and ease of use.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 90-second explainer video designed for HR departments and L&D managers, illustrating the efficiency of generating onboarding videos using HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation. This video should feature a friendly, welcoming visual aesthetic with diverse AI avatars presenting key information, complemented by a professional AI voiceover to ensure consistency and brand alignment across all new hire training materials.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute tutorial video for product managers and technical writers, showcasing how HeyGen, as a generative AI platform, simplifies the creation of a tutorial video library. The visual style should be clear and step-by-step, featuring screen captures and contextual annotations, enhanced by a precise AI voiceover and organized using HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly build out a structured training resource.
Example Prompt 3
Design a dynamic 45-second promotional video targeting marketing teams in tech, emphasizing how HeyGen, as a leading video editing platform, facilitates customize video creation through Aspect-ratio resizing & exports and Media library/stock support for multi-platform distribution. The video needs an upbeat, fast-paced visual style, integrating diverse stock assets and a concise, energetic AI voiceover to demonstrate the platform's agility in adapting content for different social media and ad formats with minimal effort.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Onboarding Assistant Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging and personalized employee onboarding videos with AI avatars, custom branding, and powerful text-to-video features for a seamless new hire experience.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Foundation
Select from a library of professional video templates designed for onboarding. Customize layouts to fit your brand's aesthetic and message, setting the stage for engaging content.
2
Step 2
Generate Content with AI
Paste your onboarding script or use AI to generate one. Leverage our powerful text-to-video feature to transform your text into engaging video segments with realistic AI avatars and natural AI voiceovers.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Visuals
Personalize your video by applying your company logo and brand colors. Enhance your visuals further by integrating relevant media from our stock library or your own uploads.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Easily export your finished onboarding videos in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms. Distribute them widely to build a comprehensive training library and enhance your new hire experience.

Use Cases

Accelerate Onboarding Video Production

Quickly create professional and customized onboarding videos, including welcome messages and role-specific guides, with AI avatars and text-to-video.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI video generator simplify the creation of employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen's AI video generator streamlines the production of engaging employee onboarding videos by transforming text into professional video content. It leverages advanced AI avatars and AI voiceovers to ensure a consistent, high-quality presentation for new hires. This platform makes it efficient to scale your new hire training efforts.

What AI avatars and video templates can I customize with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers a diverse selection of customizable AI avatars and professionally designed video templates that can be tailored to your brand. Users can adjust clothing, appearance, and background, and also incorporate their own branding elements like logos and colors. This allows for personalized and consistent video production.

Does HeyGen support advanced text-to-video and AI voiceovers for diverse content?

Yes, HeyGen's robust text-to-video capability allows you to generate dynamic video content directly from a script, complete with a wide range of natural-sounding AI voiceovers. This enables the rapid production of various content types, from training videos to marketing materials. It's a powerful feature of our generative AI platform.

Beyond onboarding videos, how can HeyGen be used for a tutorial video library?

Beyond onboarding videos, HeyGen is an ideal video editing platform for building an extensive tutorial video library. Its user-friendly interface and pre-built video templates enable quick creation of consistent instructional content for any topic. HeyGen empowers you to easily produce high-quality, scalable training videos.

