AI Avatars: Omnichannel Video Generator
Automate content creation for every channel and scale your video ads with text-to-video from script.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a sophisticated 45-second video for marketing teams and content creators, illustrating the power of creative testing for various marketing content. Employ a clean and professional visual aesthetic, showcasing different Templates & scenes options, paired with an inspiring, yet subtle, instrumental soundtrack. Emphasize how automated content creation becomes effortless with HeyGen's Voiceover generation, enabling rapid iteration.
Produce a fast-paced 60-second instructional video aimed at social media managers and influencers, detailing the ease of using an AI video generator. The visuals should be vibrant and quick-cutting, featuring a mix of stock footage from the Media library/stock support and custom uploads, all synchronized with trending, high-energy background music. Highlight how HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature instantly adds value by generating Subtitles/captions for maximum reach on every channel.
Design a versatile 30-second promotional video for e-commerce businesses and brand managers, showcasing the diverse applications of marketing content across platforms. Adopt a sleek, customizable visual style, presenting various AI avatars in different settings, supported by a professional, adaptable audio track. Stress the efficiency of HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ensuring optimal delivery for multi-platform distribution.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers businesses to act as an omnichannel video generator, leveraging AI video automation to create high-performing marketing content. Drive user acquisition and reach every channel with ease.
AI-Powered Video Ad Production.
Rapidly create high-performing Video Ads for creative testing and multi-platform distribution, significantly boosting user acquisition.
Engaging Social Media Content Generation.
Quickly produce captivating social media videos and clips to enhance your presence across every channel.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen's AI avatars enhance my video content?
HeyGen provides realistic AI avatars that bring your scripts to life, making automated content creation effortless. These avatars are perfect for engaging audiences across various platforms without needing expensive production setups.
What makes HeyGen an effective AI video generator for marketers?
HeyGen streamlines the video production process by allowing you to transform text to video quickly and efficiently. This AI video automation capability is ideal for creative testing and scaling your marketing content efforts.
Can HeyGen support automated content creation for various needs?
Absolutely, HeyGen empowers users to produce high-quality video content rapidly, supporting diverse needs like marketing content and training videos. Its integrated voiceover generation ensures professional audio without extra effort.
What creative control does HeyGen offer for personalized videos?
HeyGen provides extensive creative control, including branding elements, custom templates, and aspect-ratio resizing for multi-platform distribution. This ensures your personalized video ads maintain brand consistency across every channel.