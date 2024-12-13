AI Avatars: Omnichannel Video Generator

Automate content creation for every channel and scale your video ads with text-to-video from script.

Create a dynamic 30-second video targeting digital marketers and small business owners, demonstrating how to quickly produce engaging Video Ads. The visual style should be bright and modern, featuring crisp graphics and diverse AI avatars, complemented by an upbeat, confident background track. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to seamlessly transform marketing copy into a compelling visual narrative.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a sophisticated 45-second video for marketing teams and content creators, illustrating the power of creative testing for various marketing content. Employ a clean and professional visual aesthetic, showcasing different Templates & scenes options, paired with an inspiring, yet subtle, instrumental soundtrack. Emphasize how automated content creation becomes effortless with HeyGen's Voiceover generation, enabling rapid iteration.
Prompt 2
Produce a fast-paced 60-second instructional video aimed at social media managers and influencers, detailing the ease of using an AI video generator. The visuals should be vibrant and quick-cutting, featuring a mix of stock footage from the Media library/stock support and custom uploads, all synchronized with trending, high-energy background music. Highlight how HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature instantly adds value by generating Subtitles/captions for maximum reach on every channel.
Prompt 3
Design a versatile 30-second promotional video for e-commerce businesses and brand managers, showcasing the diverse applications of marketing content across platforms. Adopt a sleek, customizable visual style, presenting various AI avatars in different settings, supported by a professional, adaptable audio track. Stress the efficiency of HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ensuring optimal delivery for multi-platform distribution.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Omnichannel Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your scripts into captivating Video Ads optimized for every channel, powered by AI video automation.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by inputting your text or script. Our platform instantly converts it into a video foundation using advanced text-to-video technology.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars to be the face of your message, ensuring engaging and consistent delivery across your content.
3
Step 3
Add Dynamic Voiceovers
Enhance your video with professional, natural-sounding voiceovers, providing crystal-clear audio for your audience across all platforms.
4
Step 4
Optimize for Multi-Platform Distribution
Leverage AI video automation to automatically adjust and export your final video in various aspect ratios, perfectly tailored for every social media channel and Video Ads campaign.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers businesses to act as an omnichannel video generator, leveraging AI video automation to create high-performing marketing content. Drive user acquisition and reach every channel with ease.

Automated Customer Success Story Videos

Effortlessly create impactful customer success stories as marketing content for broad multi-platform distribution.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen's AI avatars enhance my video content?

HeyGen provides realistic AI avatars that bring your scripts to life, making automated content creation effortless. These avatars are perfect for engaging audiences across various platforms without needing expensive production setups.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video generator for marketers?

HeyGen streamlines the video production process by allowing you to transform text to video quickly and efficiently. This AI video automation capability is ideal for creative testing and scaling your marketing content efforts.

Can HeyGen support automated content creation for various needs?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers users to produce high-quality video content rapidly, supporting diverse needs like marketing content and training videos. Its integrated voiceover generation ensures professional audio without extra effort.

What creative control does HeyGen offer for personalized videos?

HeyGen provides extensive creative control, including branding elements, custom templates, and aspect-ratio resizing for multi-platform distribution. This ensures your personalized video ads maintain brand consistency across every channel.

