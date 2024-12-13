Office Procedures Video Maker: Simplify Training

Create engaging, step-by-step office procedure videos faster. Utilize AI avatars to present clear training and internal communication with ease.

Create a 45-second onboarding video demonstrating essential office procedures for new hires, targeting a professional and welcoming visual style with a clear, informative tone, enhanced by HeyGen's voiceover generation to guide them seamlessly through their first steps.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second workflow video to explain a new internal communication process to existing team members and department managers, featuring a dynamic and engaging visual style with upbeat background music, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to present the information clearly.
Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second video explaining a crucial safety SOP to all staff for a quick refresher, employing a clean, modern visual aesthetic with animated text and a friendly, encouraging audio style, ensuring accessibility with HeyGen's subtitles/captions.
Prompt 3
Design a 45-second training video for HR personnel and content creators on how to effectively create office videos for various company initiatives, showcasing diverse design possibilities with an inspirational visual and motivating soundtrack, leveraging HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes for professional results.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an office procedures video maker Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging video guides for all your office procedures, training, and internal communications, enhancing clarity and efficiency.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by outlining your procedure steps. Our platform efficiently converts your text into a visual narrative using its powerful "Text-to-video from script" feature, setting up your "training videos".
2
Step 2
Select AI Avatars and Visuals
Select professional "AI avatars" to visually guide viewers through each step of your procedure, making your "how-to videos" engaging and personal.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers
Add clear, professional narration to your video using "Voiceover generation". This ensures every step of your "step-by-step videos" is explained audibly, enhancing comprehension.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Procedure Video
Apply your organization's unique "Branding controls" like logos and colors to ensure consistency. Then, easily "export" your polished "internal communication videos" in the desired format for immediate sharing.

Use Cases

Create compelling office procedures videos and training materials effortlessly with HeyGen. Boost understanding and streamline workflows using AI-powered video content.

Simplify Complex Procedures

.

Clearly explain intricate office procedures, workflows, and SOPs through engaging AI-powered videos, enhancing overall employee understanding.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of office procedures videos?

HeyGen is an advanced office procedures video maker that simplifies content creation by transforming text scripts into professional videos. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to efficiently produce clear, step-by-step videos for any internal communication or operational process.

What capabilities does HeyGen offer for making engaging training and onboarding videos?

HeyGen offers robust capabilities for creating engaging training videos and onboarding content. You can leverage its video templates, AI visuals, and branding controls to customize your videos, ensuring your workflow videos and SOPs align perfectly with your company's identity.

Can I easily create how-to videos with HeyGen without extensive video editing experience?

Yes, HeyGen empowers users to easily create professional how-to videos without requiring extensive video editing experience. Its intuitive platform allows you to generate high-quality content online, featuring voiceover generation and subtitles to ensure your procedures are perfectly communicated.

For what types of internal communication videos is HeyGen best suited?

HeyGen is best suited for a diverse range of internal communication videos, including detailed office procedures, comprehensive onboarding videos, and dynamic workflow videos. Its powerful AI features enable you to create polished, professional videos that effectively convey important information across your organization.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo