Now Hiring Video Maker: Join Our Creative Team

Join our team and produce engaging video content efficiently, leveraging powerful features like text-to-video from script for impactful storytelling.

Craft a dynamic 30-second video for aspiring video makers, featuring an upbeat, modern visual style with a confident voiceover, announcing a compelling 'now hiring video maker' opportunity; highlight how HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature can jumpstart their creative process.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Now Hiring Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional "now hiring" videos with AI, attracting top talent with compelling visuals and engaging narration.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Transform your job description into a dynamic video script. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to guide your video's narrative and generate spoken content.
2
Step 2
Add Branding and Visuals
Enhance your hiring message with your company's identity. Apply "Branding controls" to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and relevant visuals from the media library to make your video distinctly yours.
3
Step 3
Select AI Avatars and Voiceover
Choose from a diverse range of "AI avatars" to present your hiring message. Then, generate professional voiceovers in various languages and styles, ensuring clarity and engagement.
4
Step 4
Export Your Recruitment Video
Finalize your production and "export" your "now hiring" video in optimal formats. Share your polished video across social media, job boards, or your career page to reach a wide audience of potential candidates.

Use Cases

For 'now hiring video maker' teams, HeyGen streamlines video creation. Generate compelling content for job postings and recruitment, boosting your hiring efforts.

Enhance Onboarding and Training

.

Utilize AI-powered videos to create engaging onboarding experiences and training modules for new hires, including 'video makers'.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of "now hiring" videos?

HeyGen empowers you to quickly produce professional "now hiring" videos using AI avatars and text-to-video from a script. This makes it an ideal video maker for companies looking to showcase open positions and career opportunities efficiently.

What makes HeyGen an effective tool for any video editor or content maker?

HeyGen offers powerful features like customizable templates, a rich media library, and aspect-ratio resizing, allowing any video editor or content maker to create diverse video content. These tools streamline your workflow and enhance your video production capabilities.

Does HeyGen support advanced branding for corporate video content?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, including logo integration and custom color schemes, to ensure your corporate video content maintains a consistent brand identity. This is crucial for professional media production, such as recruitment videos or job postings.

How does HeyGen facilitate rapid video creation for recruitment efforts?

HeyGen utilizes AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to generate high-quality recruitment videos swiftly from a simple script. This makes it an invaluable video maker for businesses seeking to quickly fill vacancies and advertise job listings.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo