nonprofit storytelling video maker: Amplify Your Mission

Inspire action and build empathy with powerful impact stories. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars for personal, unforgettable donor engagement.

Develop a compelling 45-second video using powerful personal testimonials to share an impact story that genuinely connects with potential donors and community members; visualize authentic, inspiring scenes with a heartfelt voiceover, easily produced with HeyGen's voiceover generation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft an engaging 60-second awareness campaign video to put a human face to your mission, targeting the general public and social media followers; utilize dynamic, uplifting visuals with clear, impactful text overlays, supported by an energetic background track, and generate the core narrative seamlessly through HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a heartfelt 30-second donor thank you video designed to build empathy and show profound appreciation to existing donors; envision sincere, appreciative visuals featuring diverse beneficiaries, accompanied by soft, encouraging music, with personalized touches made effortless by leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars.
Example Prompt 3
Design a dynamic 40-second video showcasing event highlights for social media, aimed at event attendees, potential volunteers, and future participants; incorporate a fast-paced, engaging montage of key event clips with upbeat music and quick cuts, ensuring maximum accessibility and reach through HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Nonprofit Storytelling Video Maker Works

Craft compelling narratives and boost donor engagement with powerful videos that amplify your mission and inspire action.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select a ready-made video template from our curated library, or opt for a blank scene to build your narrative from scratch. This allows you to quickly establish a structured and professional look for your project.
2
Step 2
Add Your Impactful Content
Incorporate your unique impact stories by uploading your own footage or selecting from our extensive media library and stock support. Visually bring your mission to life with compelling visuals and authentic narratives.
3
Step 3
Apply Professional Polish
Elevate your video with Branding controls to maintain consistency, applying your Brand Kits, logos, and colors directly. Ensure your message is always recognizable and professionally presented to your audience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Message
Utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize your finished fundraising videos for any platform, ensuring maximum reach and engagement. Easily share your compelling story to inspire action and connect with donors.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Beneficiary and Donor Testimonials

.

Create authentic and engaging AI videos to highlight personal testimonials and the real-life impact of your invaluable work.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen empower nonprofits to create compelling impact stories?

HeyGen serves as a powerful nonprofit storytelling video maker, enabling you to produce emotionally compelling impact stories with ease. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to bring your narratives to life, ensuring your mission resonates deeply with your audience.

What features does HeyGen offer for producing effective fundraising videos?

HeyGen provides comprehensive video creation tools perfect for fundraising videos and enhancing donor engagement. Leverage its diverse video templates, generate professional voice-overs, and add subtitles to produce high-quality videos that inspire giving and highlight your cause.

Does HeyGen provide tools for streamlining video creation for awareness campaigns?

Absolutely, HeyGen's user-friendly tools are designed to simplify video creation for awareness campaigns, offering a cost-effective production solution. With features like text-to-video, branding controls, and access to a media library, HeyGen helps you quickly produce engaging content to amplify your message.

Can nonprofits use HeyGen to craft emotionally resonant narratives?

Yes, HeyGen enables nonprofits to craft powerful, emotionally resonant narratives and put a human face to your mission. By utilizing AI avatars and converting scripts to video, you can share authentic personal testimonials and impactful stories that build empathy and inspire action.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo