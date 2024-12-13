Generate a captivating 60-second educational video designed for aspiring data scientists and students new to machine learning, offering a concise "how-to" introduction to the core concepts of Natural Language Processing. The visual and audio style should be clean, informative, and upbeat, featuring clear on-screen text synchronized with a friendly, engaging voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present the material, providing a relatable and consistent instructor throughout the AI tutorial video generation process.

Generate Video