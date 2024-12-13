Your Go-To Newsletter Video Maker for Engaging Content

Boost engagement and storytelling in your emails. Use HeyGen's AI avatars to create compelling personalized video newsletters.

Create a vibrant, 30-second monthly update video for existing customers, featuring an engaging AI avatar to deliver personalized announcements with a professional yet friendly visual style, utilizing HeyGen's powerful newsletter video maker capabilities.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Newsletter Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create captivating video newsletters in minutes, enhancing engagement and delivering your message with a personalized touch.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script or Choose a Template
Begin by pasting your text script into the `text-to-video from script` feature or selecting from diverse templates to quickly outline your video content. This lays the foundation for efficient video creation.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter and Brand
Enhance your personalized video newsletter by choosing from a range of `AI avatars` to present your message. Apply your unique branding, including logos and colors, to maintain consistency with your brand identity.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Captions and Media
Boost accessibility and viewer engagement by automatically generating `subtitles/captions` for your video. Further enrich your story with relevant visuals from the media library/stock support or your own uploads.
4
Step 4
Export for Seamless Email Integration
Finalize your newsletter video by exporting your project. Utilize `aspect-ratio resizing & exports` to optimize your video for various email platforms, ensuring a polished and impactful delivery to your audience.

Use Cases

Boost your email marketing with HeyGen's AI video tools. This newsletter video maker streamlines video creation, enabling you to produce engaging video newsletters effortlessly for superior audience engagement.

Automate Promotional Video Creation for Newsletters

Generate persuasive video content for product launches, offers, and announcements, driving higher engagement and conversions directly from your email campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my email marketing with personalized video newsletters?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging, personalized video newsletters effortlessly using advanced AI video tools. Simply input your script, choose an AI avatar, and HeyGen generates a professional video perfect for boosting email marketing engagement. This AI video maker simplifies content creation, bringing your messages to life.

What creative assets does HeyGen offer to streamline video creation?

HeyGen provides a rich library of templates and an intuitive online editor to streamline your video creation process. You can easily customize scenes, add your branding, and utilize stock media to enhance your storytelling. This makes generating compelling video content both efficient and visually appealing.

Can HeyGen help me create professional short-form videos with AI presenters?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to produce professional short-form videos featuring realistic AI avatars as digital presenters. Our platform also includes automatic voiceover generation and video captions, ensuring your content is accessible and impactful. This innovative video maker helps you convey your message effectively for various platforms.

What branding options are available in HeyGen for video content?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling you to seamlessly integrate your logo, brand colors, and custom fonts into your videos. This ensures all your video content maintains a consistent brand identity, enhancing your marketing strategy and audience engagement. With HeyGen, your brand visuals are always on point.

