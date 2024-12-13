Create Stunning Videos with New Year Video Maker

Easily craft memorable New Year greeting videos with HeyGen's AI avatars and high-quality visuals.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 45-second New Year video that stands out on social media. Designed for influencers and content creators, this video will utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to craft a compelling narrative. The sleek and modern visual style, combined with dynamic subtitles, will captivate your audience and encourage sharing. With HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing, your video will be perfectly optimized for any platform.
Prompt 2
Celebrate the New Year with a 30-second greeting video that speaks directly to your loved ones. Ideal for personal use, this video will feature HeyGen's voiceover generation to deliver heartfelt messages. The warm and inviting visual style, enhanced by HeyGen's templates and scenes, will create a cozy atmosphere. Share your joy and well-wishes with a video that feels as personal as a handwritten card.
Prompt 3
For businesses looking to make an impact, a 90-second New Year video can showcase your brand's achievements and future goals. Targeted at clients and stakeholders, this video will leverage HeyGen's subtitles/captions to ensure your message is clear and accessible. The professional and polished visual style, supported by HeyGen's media library, will reflect your brand's quality and vision. Celebrate the past year and inspire confidence for the year ahead.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a New Year's Eve Video Maker

Create stunning New Year greeting videos with ease using our intuitive video maker.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your New Year greeting video. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a captivating video narrative.
2
Step 2
Choose a New Year Video Template
Select from a variety of high-quality New Year video templates to give your video a festive look. Our templates are designed to make your video creation process quick and easy.
3
Step 3
Add Custom Animations
Enhance your video with custom animations to make it more engaging. Our platform offers a range of animation options to bring your New Year message to life.
4
Step 4
Export and Share on Social Media
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format and share it directly on social media. Our platform supports various aspect-ratio resizing and export options to suit your needs.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers you to create stunning New Year videos effortlessly with its AI-driven tools, perfect for crafting New Year greeting videos, utilizing high-quality visuals, and sharing on social media.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

Highlight your brand's achievements over the past year with compelling New Year video creations.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my New Year video creation?

HeyGen offers a seamless New Year video creation experience with its AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to craft personalized greeting videos effortlessly.

What New Year video templates does HeyGen provide?

HeyGen provides a variety of New Year video templates that are designed to be both creative and professional, ensuring your videos stand out with high-quality visuals and custom animations.

Can I use HeyGen for New Year video editing?

Yes, HeyGen's New Year video editor includes features like voiceover generation and subtitles, making it easy to create engaging and polished videos.

Does HeyGen support social media sharing for New Year videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen allows you to resize and export videos in various aspect ratios, perfect for sharing your New Year greeting videos across different social media platforms.

