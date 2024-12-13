Boost Sales with Our New Year Sale Video Maker

Launch your New Year sale with compelling ad videos. Get started fast with HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes.

Create a 30-second energetic promo showcasing a 'New Year, New You' sale for fashion retailers. This vibrant ad should target young, trend-conscious shoppers, utilizing fast-paced visuals, dynamic text animations, and an upbeat, modern pop soundtrack to highlight exciting discounts. Leverage HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to quickly assemble a compelling "new year sale video maker" experience, ensuring every discount shines with bold graphics.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How New Year Sale Video Maker Works

Effortlessly craft engaging New Year sale videos in minutes to captivate your audience and drive promotions with HeyGen's intuitive platform.

1
Step 1
Select a New Year Template
Begin by exploring our diverse collection of festive 'New Year video ad templates'. Utilize HeyGen's extensive 'Templates & scenes' feature to choose a design that perfectly matches your brand and the spirit of your sale, setting the stage for your compelling message.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Ad Video
Personalize your 'ad video' by adding your sale details and offers. Utilize 'Text-to-video from script' to effortlessly convert your promotional text into dynamic visuals, enhancing your message.
3
Step 3
Add AI Talent to Your Promotional Video
Bring your 'promotional video' to life with 'AI avatars'. Select from a range of diverse AI presenters to deliver your New Year sale message with engaging voiceovers and natural movements.
4
Step 4
Export Your New Year Video
Finalize your 'new year video' by selecting your desired format and quality. Use 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' to optimize your video for various platforms, ensuring it looks perfect everywhere.

Use Cases

HeyGen is your ultimate AI video maker for crafting stunning New Year sale video ads. Easily generate high-quality promotional videos and dynamic new year video templates to boost your holiday campaigns efficiently.

Highlight Customer Success for Sales

.

Leverage AI videos to share positive customer experiences, building trust and driving engagement for your sale.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a compelling New Year sale video?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly produce captivating "New Year sale video" content. Utilize our extensive library of "templates" and cutting-edge "AI avatars" to bring your "promotional video" ideas to life with ease.

Can I quickly generate high-quality ad videos using HeyGen for my holiday campaigns?

Absolutely. HeyGen's intuitive "video maker" allows you to rapidly generate professional "ad videos" from a simple script. Leverage our powerful "text-to-video" and "voiceover generation" capabilities to create impactful campaigns efficiently.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for my branded promotional videos?

HeyGen provides robust "branding controls" to ensure your "promotional videos" align perfectly with your brand identity. You can customize colors, add your logo, and integrate your own media, or choose from our diverse "media library" and "templates".

How do HeyGen's AI features enhance the creation of dynamic New Year videos?

HeyGen's advanced AI features revolutionize your "New Year videos" by enabling the use of realistic "AI avatars" and seamless "text-to-video" conversion. This streamlines the "video editing" process, allowing you to add professional touches like "subtitles" effortlessly.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo