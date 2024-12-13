New Software Onboarding Video Maker for Seamless Starts
Create dynamic and interactive customer onboarding videos effortlessly using HeyGen's customizable templates and scenes to boost user adoption.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a sleek 60-second product demo video targeting potential enterprise clients interested in a new data analytics software. The video should employ modern motion graphics and screen recordings to highlight key functionalities, supported by a professional, authoritative voiceover and minimal, impactful on-screen text. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to rapidly generate polished narration directly from your presentation notes, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.
Produce an informative 30-second employee onboarding video for internal staff introducing a new company-wide communication tool. This video needs a clean, instructional visual style with clear step-by-step guidance, complemented by a calm and reassuring AI narration. Rely on HeyGen's robust Voiceover generation to provide consistent and professional audio that effectively communicates essential information.
Design a vibrant 45-second customer onboarding experience aimed at new subscribers to an online graphic design platform. The visual presentation should be inspiring, showcasing dynamic transitions and vibrant examples of what users can create, paired with enthusiastic narration and engaging background music. Incorporate HeyGen's Subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and reinforce key instructions for a diverse audience.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is an easy-to-use video creation tool for new software onboarding, enabling you to produce engaging training videos and SaaS onboarding videos with AI-powered automation.
Streamlined Onboarding Training.
Quickly produce comprehensive onboarding videos and training courses to effectively educate new software users globally.
Enhanced Training Engagement.
Enhance the effectiveness of your new software onboarding with AI-powered videos, improving user engagement and knowledge retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging animated videos for onboarding?
HeyGen empowers you to easily produce dynamic and interactive animated videos for all types of onboarding. Utilize our diverse AI avatars and customizable templates to transform your scripts into captivating visual experiences without complex editing.
What features make HeyGen an ideal new software onboarding video maker?
HeyGen is an easy-to-use platform designed for efficient new software onboarding video creation. It offers customizable templates, AI-powered automation, and text-to-video from script capabilities, streamlining the entire process from concept to completion.
Does HeyGen support AI Narration and dynamic elements for employee onboarding videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides advanced AI Narration and text-to-speech features to bring your employee onboarding videos to life. Combine this with our AI avatars and rich media options to create truly dynamic and interactive videos that resonate.
Can I brand my SaaS onboarding videos with custom elements using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls to ensure your SaaS onboarding videos align perfectly with your company's identity. Easily incorporate your logo, brand colors, and leverage our extensive media library to produce professional product demo videos.