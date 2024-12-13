New Product Overview Video Maker: Fast, Engaging Demos

Design captivating product demos effortlessly. Leverage our ready-made templates & scenes to craft professional videos in minutes.

Create a vibrant 30-second marketing video targeting small business owners, showcasing a new product overview using a fast-paced visual style with bright colors and an energetic soundtrack. Leverage HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" library for a quick start, and ensure a clear, persuasive message through compelling "Voiceover generation".

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop an informative 45-second explainer video aimed at potential customers, detailing key features of a product with a clean, professional visual aesthetic and a calm, guiding background score. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to ensure accuracy and consistency in the narrative, complemented by automatically generated "Subtitles/captions" for accessibility.
Prompt 2
Design a captivating 60-second product video for early adopters and tech enthusiasts, embracing a modern, slick, and cinematic visual style with an inspiring soundtrack to highlight its innovative aspects. Incorporate engaging "AI avatars" to present the product's benefits, enhanced by rich visuals from HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" to create a compelling visual narrative, showcasing creative visual effects.
Prompt 3
Produce a helpful 30-second how-to video for new users of a product video maker, adopting a friendly, instructional visual style with simple graphics and clear, concise narration. Utilize HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to streamline the creation process, ensuring a warm and approachable tone through seamless "Voiceover generation" to guide users effortlessly through a basic product setup.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your New Product Overview Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging product overview videos with AI. From script to screen, craft professional marketing videos in just a few simple steps.

1
Step 1
Select a Ready-Made Template
Begin your product overview video by selecting from a diverse library of ready-made template. These professionally designed scenes provide a quick and easy starting point for your content.
2
Step 2
Generate Your Video Script
Input your product details and let AI writes the script automatically, or paste your own. Your words will seamlessly transform into video content, ready for production.
3
Step 3
Choose Your AI Avatar
Personalize your product overview by selecting an AI Avatars to present your message. This adds a compelling human touch without the need for cameras or actors.
4
Step 4
Export Your Marketing Video
Finalize your product video with branding controls and then easily export it in various aspect ratios, ready to share across any marketing video platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI Product Video Generator makes creating captivating new product overview videos effortless. Produce engaging product videos, marketing videos, and explainer videos efficiently.

Enhance Product Training and Explanations

Leverage AI to create engaging explainer and how-to videos for new products, significantly boosting user understanding and retention during onboarding.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a visually engaging new product overview video?

HeyGen empowers you to create stunning new product overview videos using ready-made templates and advanced visual effects. Easily customize your explainer video with our intuitive platform to showcase your product effectively.

What makes HeyGen an advanced AI Product Video Generator for demos?

HeyGen stands out as an AI Product Video Generator by offering realistic AI Avatars and automatically generated voiceovers, streamlining the creation of compelling product demo videos. You can even use our AI to help write the script for maximum efficiency.

How user-friendly is HeyGen for creating product videos with global reach?

HeyGen features an intuitive drag and drop editor, making it simple to produce professional product videos. Enhance global accessibility by adding subtitles in over 50 languages, ensuring your message resonates with a wider audience.

Can HeyGen support various types of marketing and explainer videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is versatile enough to produce a wide range of marketing videos, from engaging explainer videos to informative how-to guides and dynamic product videos. Our platform provides comprehensive tools for all your video content needs.

