Effortless New Product Launch Video Generator for Marketers

Launch your products faster by transforming scripts into captivating videos using HeyGen's efficient Text-to-video from script feature.

Imagine a 30-second impactful video showcasing a groundbreaking new product launch video generator, designed for tech enthusiasts and early adopters eager to discover the next big thing. The visual style should be sleek and futuristic, featuring dynamic transitions and high-tech graphics, accompanied by an upbeat, contemporary electronic soundtrack. This video will leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to rapidly generate compelling content, emphasizing the 'AI product video generator' aspect that makes creation effortless.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 45-second instructional yet engaging video targeting small business owners and marketing managers, demonstrating how our tool simplifies 'product demo videos'. The visual and audio style should be professional and clean, using clear screen recordings and animated overlays, with a friendly yet confident voiceover. Utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars, the video will guide viewers through the 'easy to customize' features, ensuring they understand how quickly they can produce high-quality demonstrations.
Example Prompt 2
An inspiring 60-second video is needed for content creators and busy professionals, illustrating the effortless journey of becoming a 'product video maker' with HeyGen. The visual style should be bright, inviting, and illustrative, showcasing a seamless user interface with a calm, guiding voice. This production will highlight how HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes, combined with its intuitive drag-and-drop editor, transform complex video ideas into polished 'video templates' in minutes.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a punchy 15-second promotional video specifically for social media marketers and digital agencies, announcing a new feature that enhances 'AI video generator' capabilities. The visual style should be dynamic and attention-grabbing, featuring bold text animations and quick cuts, set to popular, trending background music. Ensure the video leverages HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions and aspect-ratio resizing & exports to guarantee maximum reach and impact across various social platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How New Product Launch Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional product launch videos in minutes to captivate your audience and drive engagement, no editing experience required.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by leveraging our AI Text-to-video capabilities to generate a compelling script, or paste your own. This assists in crafting narratives that highlight your product's key features and benefits, setting the stage for an impactful launch.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Select from a diverse library of pre-designed video templates & scenes, or incorporate a professional AI avatar to present your product. This ensures your video has a polished, engaging look ready for your new product launch.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Video
Refine your video with our intuitive drag-and-drop editor. Easily add background music and integrate your brand's logo and colors using branding controls, and upload your own media to perfectly align with your product's identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your creation by exporting your high-quality video in various aspect-ratio resizing & exports optimized for platforms like social media. Launch your product with confidence, reaching a wider audience and making a lasting impression.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Craft Inspiring Launch Narratives

.

Design powerful, inspiring videos that communicate your new product's vision and unique value proposition to your audience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of captivating new product launch videos?

HeyGen's AI video generator simplifies the process, acting as a powerful new product launch video generator. It empowers users to create engaging product videos with ease, leveraging AI to streamline video storytelling from concept to completion.

Can HeyGen help me generate an AI product video from just text?

Absolutely. HeyGen leverages advanced AI for seamless text-to-video creation, allowing you to transform your script into a professional AI product video. Our platform makes it easy to customize and bring your vision to life.

What features does HeyGen offer for creating impactful product demo videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization for product demo videos, including AI avatars and diverse video templates. You can integrate background music, apply branding controls, and utilize our drag-and-drop editor to create professional, on-brand content.

How can HeyGen enable cost-effective scaling of product videos for social media?

HeyGen facilitates cost-effective scaling of product videos and explainer videos specifically for social media. Its efficient workflow, including various aspect-ratio resizing and export options, ensures your content is perfectly optimized for any platform, maximizing reach.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo