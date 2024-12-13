New Process Training Maker: Create Engaging Courses Fast

Generate comprehensive courses with AI and personalize learning experiences using AI avatars.

Create a 45-second video for HR Managers showcasing how HeyGen helps with faster content creation for onboarding. The visual style should be modern and clean, with an upbeat professional voiceover, leveraging Text-to-video from script and diverse AI avatars to quickly produce engaging training.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 60-second video for Compliance Officers, illustrating how to generate a course with AI for critical compliance training. Employ an informative and clear visual style with an authoritative voiceover, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation to ensure clarity and impact.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 30-second video targeting Team Leads, demonstrating HeyGen as a new process training maker for creating effective step-by-step guides. The video should be dynamic and engaging with an easy-to-follow, friendly voiceover, using HeyGen's rich Templates & scenes and automatically generated Subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 50-second video aimed at Training Developers, highlighting how HeyGen enables them to personalize learning experiences through AI video generation. The aesthetic should be innovative and forward-thinking, featuring a customizable warm voiceover, and utilizing HeyGen's powerful AI video generation and flexible Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How New Process Training Maker Works

Quickly develop comprehensive training for new processes with AI-powered video creation and intuitive authoring tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Content
Leverage AI writing assistance to rapidly draft scripts and key information for your new process training, laying the foundational narrative.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals and Presenters
Choose from diverse AI avatars and ready-made scenes to visually represent your training, ensuring a professional and engaging delivery.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Refine
Enhance your video with company logos and colors using Branding controls (logo, colors), then refine the narrative for clarity and impact with built-in editing features.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute Your Course
Finalize your training video and use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare it for various platforms, making it ready for your team's learning management system.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Processes

.

Transform intricate new process instructions into clear, easy-to-understand AI video guides, simplifying learning for all trainees.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen serve as an AI tool for training content creation?

HeyGen is a powerful AI tool for training content creation, streamlining employee training and onboarding processes. It enables faster content creation by transforming scripts into engaging AI videos, featuring realistic AI avatars and custom voiceovers to enhance learning.

Can HeyGen help generate a course with AI for online training?

Yes, HeyGen functions as an intuitive eLearning authoring tool, allowing users to generate comprehensive courses with AI for online training. Leverage customizable course templates and personalize learning experiences with branded content and diverse AI avatars.

What role does HeyGen play in creating new process training manuals or SOPs?

HeyGen acts as an efficient new process training maker, transforming detailed documentation or step-by-step guides into clear video instructions. Easily generate training manuals and SOPs with AI video, complete with subtitles and voiceovers, ensuring consistent workflow communication across your organization.

How does HeyGen support personalized and branded AI video generation for training?

HeyGen empowers you to create personalized learning experiences through advanced AI video generation. Incorporate your brand's logo and colors using branding controls, choose from a wide array of AI avatars, and enhance product training with engaging visuals and customizable media from our library.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo