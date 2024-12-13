New Policy Announcement Video Maker: Simplify Your Updates

Deliver professional and engaging policy updates using realistic AI avatars, making video creation effortless and impactful.

Craft a compelling 45-second internal new policy announcement video designed for all employees, clearly explaining an upcoming HR policy change. The visual and audio style should be professional yet approachable, featuring a friendly AI avatar delivering the message with clear, calm narration to foster understanding and ease. Emphasize creating high-quality videos that resonate internally using HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver the message.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a new policy announcement video maker Works

Effortlessly create professional, engaging new policy announcement videos to clearly communicate updates to your team or stakeholders, ensuring everyone stays informed.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of 'corporate announcement video templates' to instantly kickstart your project, providing a professional foundation with our 'Templates & scenes'.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Customize your 'policy announcement' by entering your script. Our 'Text-to-video from script' capability will transform your text into engaging visual content.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Visuals
Add your brand's unique identity with 'Branding controls' to ensure your 'business video' reflects your company's aesthetic and professionalism.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Export your polished video, created with our 'online video maker,' in various formats and 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports,' ready for immediate distribution across your preferred channels.

Use Cases

For businesses needing a new policy announcement video maker, HeyGen offers an AI video maker to streamline corporate announcement video creation. Easily produce high-quality videos for effective policy communication and training.

Simplify Complex Policy Information

.

Transform intricate policy details into easy-to-understand videos, improving comprehension and adoption by all stakeholders.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating a new policy announcement video?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly produce professional "new policy announcement videos" using "AI avatars" and "text-to-video from script" capabilities. This allows for rapid "video creation" without needing extensive filming or editing, ensuring your "policy announcement" reaches employees clearly.

Does HeyGen offer corporate announcement video templates?

Yes, HeyGen provides a selection of "corporate announcement video templates" designed to streamline your "business video" production. You can customize these templates with your "branding controls", including logos and colors, to create a consistent and high-quality "announcement video".

What makes HeyGen an easy AI video maker for business communications?

HeyGen is an "easy AI video maker" that transforms scripts into "high-quality videos" with "AI avatars" and "voiceover generation". Its intuitive "online video maker" interface and pre-built "templates" make "video creation" accessible for any "policy announcement", ensuring professional results for your internal "communication channels".

Can I add subtitles and media to my announcement videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports automatic "subtitles/captions" to enhance accessibility for your "announcement videos" and improve clarity across all "communication channels". You can also integrate visual elements from a robust "media library/stock support" to enrich your message effectively.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo