Develop a 60-second instructional video targeting recently onboarded managers, aimed at providing a concise reference guide to essential tools and resources, thus helping to streamline the onboarding process. The visual style should be clean, organized, and infographic-like with clear on-screen text highlights, while the audio features an informative and concise Text-to-video from script narration, making this one of our most customizable videos for effective employee training.
For managers preparing to lead their new teams, craft a 30-second motivational video outlining leadership expectations and fostering successful team integration through engaging onboarding videos. This video should visually showcase dynamic, collaborative scenes with subtle transitions, emphasizing team interaction. A professional yet personable tone, generated using Voiceover generation, will inspire new employees and set clear expectations.
Highlighting how HeyGen serves as an intuitive onboarding video maker and an efficient AI video generator, produce a 40-second introductory video for HR professionals or L&D teams. The visual style should be modern, clean, and graphically appealing, conceptually demonstrating the ease of content creation with readily available Templates & scenes. An upbeat, energetic, and encouraging audio track will simplify the creation of impactful virtual onboarding experiences, making it truly easy to use.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Enhance Manager Training Engagement.
Utilize AI video and AI avatars to create engaging and retainable training content, ensuring new managers quickly absorb vital information.
Develop Comprehensive Onboarding Courses.
Rapidly generate a variety of onboarding videos and courses for new managers, making the virtual onboarding process efficient and scalable.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging onboarding videos for new employees?
HeyGen empowers you to design captivating and personalized onboarding videos with customizable templates and realistic AI avatars. This streamlines the virtual onboarding process, ensuring new employees feel welcomed and informed.
What makes HeyGen an easy-to-use AI video generator for employee training?
HeyGen simplifies video creation by transforming text into video with advanced AI avatars and natural voiceovers. Its intuitive interface allows anyone to produce professional, high-quality videos for employee training without prior editing experience.
Can I customize onboarding videos with my company's branding using HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen allows full customization of your onboarding videos, enabling you to incorporate your company's logo, brand colors, and specific messaging. This reinforces your company culture and provides a consistent brand experience for new hires.
Does HeyGen offer features to streamline the new manager onboarding video process?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust tools like AI script generation and a wide range of video templates designed to efficiently create impactful new manager onboarding videos. This ensures consistency and significantly reduces content production time for your leadership training.