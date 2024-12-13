New Hire Welcome Video Maker: Engage & Onboard Instantly
Effortlessly create personalized welcome videos to boost company culture and streamline onboarding using cutting-edge AI avatars.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a personalized 30-second "welcome video" for individual new hires joining a remote marketing agency. The video will adopt a warm and inviting visual style, displaying their name prominently and featuring a message crafted using text-to-video from script, directly from their team lead. Soft, acoustic background music and gentle animations will emphasize the ease of their transition into the team, making them feel instantly connected.
Develop a concise 60-second "onboarding video maker" designed for HR teams to introduce company-wide benefits and policies. The visual style should be professional and highly informative, utilizing clean, corporate templates & scenes to present complex information clearly. This video will incorporate clear data visualizations and a steady, authoritative tone to guide new employees through essential details, ensuring a smooth and confident start.
Craft an engaging 50-second "welcome video" designed for HR managers to quickly introduce new hires to different department heads and key team members. This video should possess a friendly and dynamic visual style, featuring quick cuts of smiling faces and collaborative environments, easily customizable for various teams. An enthusiastic voiceover generation will narrate short bios and fun facts about each person, fostering immediate connections.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Onboarding Training.
Boost new hire engagement and retention by delivering interactive and personalized AI-powered training videos for a smoother orientation.
Develop Onboarding Modules.
Rapidly create extensive onboarding modules and educational content, ensuring every new hire receives consistent and effective information globally.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging new hire welcome videos effortlessly?
HeyGen simplifies creating professional and personalized welcome videos for new hires. Utilize a wide selection of video templates and AI avatars to craft unique messages that reflect your company culture effortlessly. This approach ensures your new employees feel valued and integrated from day one.
Can HeyGen help personalize onboarding videos to showcase our company culture?
Absolutely, HeyGen empowers HR teams to create highly personalized onboarding videos. Easily incorporate your brand's logo and colors using branding controls, and customize messages with AI avatars and voiceover generation to truly reflect your unique company culture. This makes each employee orientation video uniquely yours.
What AI-powered features does HeyGen offer for creating employee orientation videos?
HeyGen offers robust AI-powered features, including lifelike AI avatars and advanced text-to-video from script capabilities, to enhance your employee orientation videos. You can also utilize voiceover generation to deliver information clearly and consistently, streamlining your overall onboarding process. These tools allow for efficient and high-quality video production.
How does HeyGen streamline the process of creating welcome videos for HR teams?
HeyGen significantly streamlines the creation of welcome videos for HR teams by providing intuitive tools and video templates. Its user-friendly platform allows you to quickly generate and customize engaging content, freeing up valuable time while ensuring every new hire receives a professional introduction. Easily edit and export videos in various aspect ratios for diverse distribution needs.