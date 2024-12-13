New Hire Welcome Video Maker: Engage & Onboard Instantly

Effortlessly create personalized welcome videos to boost company culture and streamline onboarding using cutting-edge AI avatars.

Imagine a dynamic 45-second "new hire welcome video maker" piece targeting new engineers at a cutting-edge tech startup. This video should feature a friendly AI avatar guiding them through a virtual tour of the office, showcasing collaborative workspaces and innovation hubs. The visual style will be sleek and modern, with an upbeat synth-pop soundtrack and energetic on-screen text, creating an inspiring first impression of the company culture.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a personalized 30-second "welcome video" for individual new hires joining a remote marketing agency. The video will adopt a warm and inviting visual style, displaying their name prominently and featuring a message crafted using text-to-video from script, directly from their team lead. Soft, acoustic background music and gentle animations will emphasize the ease of their transition into the team, making them feel instantly connected.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a concise 60-second "onboarding video maker" designed for HR teams to introduce company-wide benefits and policies. The visual style should be professional and highly informative, utilizing clean, corporate templates & scenes to present complex information clearly. This video will incorporate clear data visualizations and a steady, authoritative tone to guide new employees through essential details, ensuring a smooth and confident start.
Example Prompt 3
Craft an engaging 50-second "welcome video" designed for HR managers to quickly introduce new hires to different department heads and key team members. This video should possess a friendly and dynamic visual style, featuring quick cuts of smiling faces and collaborative environments, easily customizable for various teams. An enthusiastic voiceover generation will narrate short bios and fun facts about each person, fostering immediate connections.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How New Hire Welcome Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging and personalized welcome videos for your new hires, streamlining onboarding and making a memorable first impression.

1
Step 1
Select a Welcome Video Template
Begin by choosing from a variety of professionally designed video templates tailored for new employee onboarding. This provides a quick and engaging starting point for your welcome message.
2
Step 2
Add Your Personalized Message
Enhance your video with a unique touch by utilizing AI avatars to deliver your custom script. Easily input your text, and let our AI create a lifelike presentation for a truly engaging welcome.
3
Step 3
Customize with Your Company Brand
Reinforce your company culture by applying your branding elements. Easily integrate your logo, corporate colors, and preferred fonts using our intuitive branding controls.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Welcome Video
Once your video is complete, easily export it in various formats and aspect ratios suitable for different platforms. Share your polished welcome video to streamline the onboarding process.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Craft Inspiring Welcome Messages

.

Welcome new hires with inspiring, personalized videos that convey company culture, values, and a sense of belonging from day one.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging new hire welcome videos effortlessly?

HeyGen simplifies creating professional and personalized welcome videos for new hires. Utilize a wide selection of video templates and AI avatars to craft unique messages that reflect your company culture effortlessly. This approach ensures your new employees feel valued and integrated from day one.

Can HeyGen help personalize onboarding videos to showcase our company culture?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers HR teams to create highly personalized onboarding videos. Easily incorporate your brand's logo and colors using branding controls, and customize messages with AI avatars and voiceover generation to truly reflect your unique company culture. This makes each employee orientation video uniquely yours.

What AI-powered features does HeyGen offer for creating employee orientation videos?

HeyGen offers robust AI-powered features, including lifelike AI avatars and advanced text-to-video from script capabilities, to enhance your employee orientation videos. You can also utilize voiceover generation to deliver information clearly and consistently, streamlining your overall onboarding process. These tools allow for efficient and high-quality video production.

How does HeyGen streamline the process of creating welcome videos for HR teams?

HeyGen significantly streamlines the creation of welcome videos for HR teams by providing intuitive tools and video templates. Its user-friendly platform allows you to quickly generate and customize engaging content, freeing up valuable time while ensuring every new hire receives a professional introduction. Easily edit and export videos in various aspect ratios for diverse distribution needs.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo