New Hire Welcome Video Generator: Streamline Onboarding

Create amazing welcome videos for new hires effortlessly with our intuitive templates & scenes.

Visualize a 45-second vibrant welcome video designed for new hires joining a rapidly growing tech startup. Its bright and modern visual style, complete with animated graphics and a friendly, enthusiastic voiceover, should effectively convey excitement. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly set up an engaging layout and employ AI avatars for introducing key team members, ensuring a personalized yet scalable 'new hire welcome video generator' process for every recruit.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
A 60-second comprehensive 'employee onboarding video maker' guide is needed, specifically for remote employees requiring a clear overview of company culture and initial steps. This video demands a clean, professional aesthetic with on-screen text reinforcing critical information, complemented by a calm, informative voiceover. Craft its narrative effectively using Text-to-video from script capabilities, guaranteeing clarity for global audiences through automatic Subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second 'welcome onboarding video' intended for new executive hires, delivering a direct message from the CEO. The visual style must be elegant and professional, with a sophisticated AI avatar providing a warm yet authoritative voiceover. Enhance this professional onboarding video production by meticulously generating the Voiceover generation from a custom script, creating an exceptionally polished and impactful introduction.
Example Prompt 3
Consider creating a 50-second dynamic 'new hire video' aimed at showcasing the company's core values and team spirit to entry-level recruits. The visual approach should be engaging and fast-paced, artfully blending internal B-roll footage (readily available from the Media library/stock support) with energetic background music and a motivating voiceover. Furthermore, demonstrate the versatility of Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to seamlessly adapt this compelling content for various internal communication platforms.


Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work



Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the New Hire Welcome Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging welcome videos for new hires that reflect your brand, ensuring a warm and informative start for every team member.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by selecting a pre-designed template or input your welcome message script. Our platform transforms your text into engaging video content.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Select an AI avatar to present your message or add your own media. You can also utilize our extensive media library to enhance your video.
3
Step 3
Customize Branding & Audio
Apply your brand kit with custom logos and colors to maintain consistency. Generate a natural-sounding voiceover or upload your own audio for the perfect tone.
4
Step 4
Export & Share
Review your welcome video and export it in your desired aspect ratio and resolution. Easily share your professional onboarding content with new hires.

Craft Engaging Welcome Videos

Design compelling and personalized welcome videos for new hires to instantly foster a sense of belonging and enthusiasm for their journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of engaging welcome videos for new hires?

HeyGen acts as an AI Onboarding Video Maker, allowing you to quickly generate professional welcome videos for new hires using AI avatars and text-to-video from script. This significantly streamlines employee onboarding, ensuring a consistent and engaging experience for every new team member.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization for your employee onboarding videos, allowing you to leverage diverse templates and scenes. You can integrate custom logos and colors to maintain brand consistency, ensuring your company presentation videos reflect your unique identity.

Can HeyGen help scale the creation of onboarding content for large organizations?

Absolutely. HeyGen is an AI Video Generator designed to scale onboarding content creation effortlessly. With its robust media library and easy-to-use video editor, organizations can efficiently produce, update, and distribute a high volume of engaging welcome and training videos.

Which core features of HeyGen are essential for creating new hire welcome videos?

For creating impactful new hire welcome videos, HeyGen offers text-to-video generation, AI avatars, and professional voiceovers. Additionally, the platform supports subtitles/captions and various export options, ensuring your welcome onboarding video is accessible and ready for distribution.

