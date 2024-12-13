New Hire Tutorial Video Generator: Simplify Employee Onboarding

Effortlessly create engaging employee onboarding and training videos using realistic AI avatars.

Produce a 45-second new hire tutorial video for a new marketing team member, explaining how to use the company's project management software for daily tasks. The visual style should be clean and professional with an upbeat audio track, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to accurately convey complex steps.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second explainer video designed for all new employees during their employee onboarding, introducing the core company values and culture. The video should have an engaging and friendly visual and audio style, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars to present diverse team members sharing insights.
Example Prompt 2
Create a concise 30-second training video for new HR personnel, documenting the step-by-step process for accessing and updating employee records according to company SOPs. This video needs a clear, concise visual style with an authoritative yet approachable voiceover generation, incorporating professional templates & scenes for clarity.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 75-second comprehensive new hire tutorial video for new sales associates, providing an overview of the CRM system's basic navigation and lead management features. The visual style should be dynamic and informative with a modern audio background, effectively using HeyGen's media library/stock support for relevant B-roll footage.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How New Hire Tutorial Video Generator Works

Quickly create engaging and informative new hire tutorial videos to streamline onboarding and empower your team from day one.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Effortlessly transform your onboarding content into engaging video. Paste your tutorial script to leverage our text-to-video from script capabilities, ensuring precise messaging for your new hires.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar
Bring your tutorials to life by selecting from a diverse range of realistic AI avatars. Choose the perfect presenter to deliver your training with a professional and friendly face.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Maintain brand consistency across all your training materials. Easily apply your company's branding controls, including logos and colors, to ensure a cohesive and professional new hire experience.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share
Produce your high-quality tutorial video with a click. Utilize smart sharing options to easily distribute your new hire videos, making onboarding accessible and effective.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex Training Materials

Transform intricate new hire policies and technical procedures into clear, easy-to-understand tutorial videos for faster learning.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance creative video production for training and onboarding?

HeyGen transforms your approach to video production, making it effortless to create engaging new hire tutorial videos and employee onboarding content. Our AI video creation platform utilizes realistic AI avatars and pre-designed video templates, streamlining the process of developing professional training videos.

Can I use HeyGen to create personalized video responses with custom AI avatars?

Absolutely. HeyGen empowers you to generate personalized video responses using custom AI avatars, including the option for a digital twin. This capability allows for unique explainer video character maker options, ensuring your creative assets reflect your brand identity with precise branding controls.

What capabilities does HeyGen offer for generating video documentation and explainer videos?

HeyGen provides robust features for crafting comprehensive video documentation and compelling explainer videos. You can easily convert text to video from a script, add professional AI voiceovers, and include automatic subtitles and captions, all within our intuitive Editor.

Does HeyGen support the creation of detailed step-by-step user guides?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal AI video creation platform for developing clear, step-by-step user guides and SOPs. Leverage our powerful features to turn complex instructions into digestible training videos, ensuring effective communication and understanding for your audience.

