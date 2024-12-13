New Hire Tutorial Video Generator: Simplify Employee Onboarding
Effortlessly create engaging employee onboarding and training videos using realistic AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second explainer video designed for all new employees during their employee onboarding, introducing the core company values and culture. The video should have an engaging and friendly visual and audio style, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars to present diverse team members sharing insights.
Create a concise 30-second training video for new HR personnel, documenting the step-by-step process for accessing and updating employee records according to company SOPs. This video needs a clear, concise visual style with an authoritative yet approachable voiceover generation, incorporating professional templates & scenes for clarity.
Design a 75-second comprehensive new hire tutorial video for new sales associates, providing an overview of the CRM system's basic navigation and lead management features. The visual style should be dynamic and informative with a modern audio background, effectively using HeyGen's media library/stock support for relevant B-roll footage.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Generate Comprehensive Onboarding Tutorials.
Effortlessly produce extensive new hire training courses and reach every employee with consistent, high-quality video content.
Enhance Employee Training Engagement.
Significantly boost engagement and retention in employee onboarding programs using dynamic AI-generated training videos.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen enhance creative video production for training and onboarding?
HeyGen transforms your approach to video production, making it effortless to create engaging new hire tutorial videos and employee onboarding content. Our AI video creation platform utilizes realistic AI avatars and pre-designed video templates, streamlining the process of developing professional training videos.
Can I use HeyGen to create personalized video responses with custom AI avatars?
Absolutely. HeyGen empowers you to generate personalized video responses using custom AI avatars, including the option for a digital twin. This capability allows for unique explainer video character maker options, ensuring your creative assets reflect your brand identity with precise branding controls.
What capabilities does HeyGen offer for generating video documentation and explainer videos?
HeyGen provides robust features for crafting comprehensive video documentation and compelling explainer videos. You can easily convert text to video from a script, add professional AI voiceovers, and include automatic subtitles and captions, all within our intuitive Editor.
Does HeyGen support the creation of detailed step-by-step user guides?
Yes, HeyGen is an ideal AI video creation platform for developing clear, step-by-step user guides and SOPs. Leverage our powerful features to turn complex instructions into digestible training videos, ensuring effective communication and understanding for your audience.