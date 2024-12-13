Effortless New-Hire Onboarding Video Generator

Streamline new employee training with professional, customized videos using dynamic Templates & scenes for engaging experiences.

Craft a vibrant 30-second welcome video for new hires, featuring a friendly AI avatar introducing company values. The visual style should be bright and energetic, with an upbeat background track and a clear, professional voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, ensuring an engaging first impression for every new team member using the new-hire onboarding video generator.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design an informative 45-second video for HR teams, demonstrating how they can quickly customize videos for department-specific onboarding. This video should showcase HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes, with a clean, professional aesthetic, calm background music, and a confident narration that highlights the ease of creating tailored content using the onboarding video maker.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a compelling 60-second AI onboarding video aimed at remote new hires across global teams, explaining essential tools and resources. The visual approach should be modern and inclusive, incorporating diverse stock media from HeyGen's Media library/stock support, accompanied by a dynamic soundtrack and multi-language subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and understanding for a worldwide audience.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a concise 30-second training video for Learning & Development specialists, illustrating a key company policy using an animated character. The visual tone should be playful yet clear, with an engaging narrative voice and graphics that utilize HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to fit various platforms, showcasing how video templates can be effectively adapted for quick employee training.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How New-Hire Onboarding Video Generator Works

Streamline your new employee welcoming process with engaging, personalized video content, designed to integrate seamlessly into your HR workflow and impress your global teams.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Get started quickly by selecting from a diverse library of professional video templates to kickstart your new-hire welcome, leveraging our templates & scenes feature for quick and impactful beginnings.
2
Step 2
Create Your Script
Write or paste your text into video content. Our Text-to-video from script capability will then transform your words into natural-sounding voiceovers for your onboarding message.
3
Step 3
Customize and Brand
Enhance your video by choosing diverse AI avatars to represent your company, and refine visuals to align with your brand's unique identity using our AI avatars feature.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your high-quality employee onboarding video. Easily export your completed project using our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, ready for immediate distribution across any platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create Engaging Welcome & Culture Videos

.

Produce inspiring and personalized welcome videos that effectively convey company culture and motivate new employees from day one.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance the creativity of my new-hire onboarding videos?

HeyGen allows you to customize videos with a variety of engaging video templates, AI avatars, and animated characters, creating unique and memorable new-hire onboarding video experiences. You can tailor every aspect to reflect your brand's unique identity.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI onboarding video maker for employee training?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform text into video effortlessly, enabling you to create professional employee onboarding content quickly. Its AI avatars and realistic voiceovers ensure a consistent and engaging delivery for every new hire, optimizing employee training.

Can HeyGen's video generator simplify the creation of engaging employee onboarding content?

Absolutely. HeyGen's new-hire onboarding video generator offers a streamlined process, allowing HR teams to quickly produce high-quality training materials. Utilize ready-to-use video templates and convert your existing scripts into polished videos online, saving valuable time.

How does HeyGen support consistent branding and global team communication in onboarding?

HeyGen ensures brand consistency across all your employee onboarding videos with robust branding controls for logos and colors. Furthermore, its subtitle generation capabilities make your content accessible and clear for diverse global teams, fostering inclusive communication.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo