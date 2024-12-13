New Hire Explainer Video Maker: Simplify Onboarding
Create engaging onboarding videos effortlessly using HeyGen's AI avatars for dynamic internal communication.
Develop a concise 45-second training video for existing employees, demonstrating a new software tool or internal process. Employing HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, the video should be dynamic and instructional in its visual and audio style, making complex information easily digestible through an explainer video format.
Design a vibrant 30-second welcome message from leadership for all new hires, reinforcing key company values and initial expectations. This engaging and professional video should leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver a personalized touch, making it an impactful piece of internal communication.
Produce an informative 45-second explainer video for new hires, detailing essential employee benefits or frequently asked questions. With a clean and straightforward visual style, this onboarding video should effectively use HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly assemble professional content, ensuring clarity and retention for the audience.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen simplifies creating impactful new hire explainer videos and engaging onboarding content. Boost training engagement with AI-powered explainer videos easily.
Enhance New Hire Training.
Elevate engagement and retention for new hires by creating dynamic training videos with AI.
Scale Onboarding Content.
Effortlessly produce comprehensive onboarding courses and explainer videos to reach every new team member.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify the creation of explainer videos?
HeyGen empowers you to produce high-quality explainer videos effortlessly using advanced AI avatars and AI voiceovers. Its user-friendly drag-and-drop editor allows you to transform text into compelling video content quickly.
Is HeyGen suitable for creating new hire or onboarding videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal new hire explainer video maker, perfect for crafting engaging onboarding and training videos. Leverage our customizable explainer video templates to streamline internal communication and ensure a consistent message.
What customization options are available for explainer video templates in HeyGen?
HeyGen offers extensive customization for explainer video templates, allowing you to tailor everything from AI avatars and AI voiceovers to branding elements. You can incorporate your logo, brand colors, and utilize comprehensive video editing capabilities.
Can I convert text into an explainer video quickly with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen's innovative text-to-video technology and intuitive user-friendly interface enable rapid creation of professional explainer videos. Simply input your script, and HeyGen will generate AI voiceovers and visual content to bring your message to life efficiently.