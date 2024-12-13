Your New Hire Explainer Video Generator for Seamless Onboarding

Create a 45-second welcoming explainer video for new employees, using the 'new hire explainer video generator' concept, to introduce them to the company culture. Target this video at all new hires, ensuring a friendly and professional visual style with bright, inviting colors and an upbeat background music track. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present key information, complemented by a warm, clear voiceover generation to make the onboarding process smooth and engaging.

Prompt 1
Design a 60-second animated explainer video for internal communication, detailing a new project management workflow. This video is intended for all current team members, featuring a clean, modern visual aesthetic with illustrative graphics and a professional, informative voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to automatically generate the visuals and dialogue, ensuring all important steps are clearly conveyed with accurate subtitles/captions for universal understanding.
Prompt 2
Develop a concise 30-second HR Training video on how to access the company's new benefits portal. Aimed at all employees, the video should adopt a clear, step-by-step visual style with screen recordings or animated demonstrations, accompanied by an encouraging and succinct voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly build the video structure, enhancing it with relevant visuals from the media library/stock support to clarify each step effectively.
Prompt 3
Produce a 45-second celebratory animated video showcasing a recent team achievement, acting as an impactful piece of internal communication. Target this engaging animated video towards all company stakeholders, presenting a dynamic and visually stimulating graphic style with inspiring background music. Employ HeyGen's AI avatars to narrate key milestones, and utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports to seamlessly share the success across various internal platforms and presentations.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How New Hire Explainer Video Generator Works

Quickly create engaging and informative explainer videos for employee onboarding and HR training with our intuitive AI video platform, streamlining internal communication.

1
Step 1
Select a Template or Script
Begin your new hire explainer video by selecting from a range of professional explainer video templates. You can then easily input your script to guide the video's content and flow, leveraging our Templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Personalize your video by selecting from diverse AI avatars to present your message. Their realistic movements and expressions will bring your content to life, enhancing engagement.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your explainer with rich media from our library or upload your own. Apply your company's logo and colors using Branding controls (logo, colors) to maintain a consistent look for effective internal communication.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Finalize your animated explainer video by reviewing the content and automatically generated subtitles. Easily Export your high-quality video using our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, ready for sharing across platforms.

HeyGen simplifies creating engaging new hire explainer videos. Our AI video platform makes employee onboarding and HR training efficient and cost-effective with user-friendly tools.

Clarify Complex HR Information

Transform intricate company policies and HR procedures into easy-to-understand animated explainer videos for new hires.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging animated explainer videos from a script?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video platform that transforms your script into professional animated explainer videos. You can effortlessly generate natural-sounding voiceovers and captivating visuals directly from your text, streamlining the entire creative process using Text-to-video.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer to customize my explainer videos?

HeyGen provides a robust suite of creative tools to personalize your content. Utilize our diverse explainer video templates, choose from a wide range of AI avatars, and employ intuitive drag-and-drop tools to design truly unique animated videos. You can also integrate your branding elements for a consistent look.

Is HeyGen a user-friendly explainer video maker for creating professional content?

Absolutely. HeyGen is designed as an intuitive AI video platform, enabling anyone to be an explainer video maker without prior editing experience. Its user-friendly interface allows for quick production of professional-quality animated videos with features like Text-to-video and a comprehensive media library.

Can HeyGen be used as a new hire explainer video generator for dynamic onboarding content?

Yes, HeyGen serves as an excellent new hire explainer video generator, helping you create impactful and informative explainer videos for employee onboarding. Leverage AI avatars and customizable templates to produce dynamic internal communication content that engages new team members effectively.

