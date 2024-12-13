new-hire coach video maker for Seamless Employee Onboarding

Accelerate onboarding and employee training using your new-hire coach video maker, crafting professional videos with AI avatars.

Imagine a 45-second welcome video crafted for new hires, designed to serve as a virtual 'new-hire coach video maker'. This crucial onboarding piece should introduce key company values and initial steps with a friendly, professional visual style and a clear, encouraging audio tone, directly addressing the new employee target audience. HeyGen's AI avatars can be utilized to make this introduction personable and engaging.

Example Prompt 1
Creating a 60-second Training Video to explain a new software feature to internal teams is essential for employee development. The target audience of all employees will benefit from a clean, instructional visual style and a calm, articulate audio delivery for maximum comprehension. This video should incorporate HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions, ensuring accessibility and clarity so viewers can easily follow along regardless of their environment.
Example Prompt 2
Boost Employee Engagement with a dynamic 30-second video showcasing recent company achievements and upcoming team events. This vibrant and uplifting visual style, complemented by an energetic and positive audio soundtrack, is perfect for current staff and internal communications. Leveraging HeyGen's professionally designed Templates & scenes will allow for a quick and impactful creation, making it an effective HR video.
Example Prompt 3
For an important executive message, produce a polished 90-second video demonstrating how to create Professional Videos with ease, targeting all internal and external stakeholders. The visual presentation must demand a sleek, corporate aesthetic, paired with a commanding yet reassuring audio tone, aligning with high-quality Video Production standards. HeyGen's robust Voiceover generation can ensure a consistent and high-quality narration for this crucial communication.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your New-Hire Coach Video Maker Works

Easily create engaging and consistent new-hire coaching videos with AI avatars, custom scripts, and professional editing tools, ensuring a seamless onboarding experience.

1
Step 1
Select Your AI Coach and Template
Start by choosing from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your coach. Then, pick a pre-designed template tailored for training to set the perfect scene.
2
Step 2
Write Your Custom Coaching Script
Input your coaching message by writing it directly or pasting your existing script. The platform uses text-to-video from script capabilities to bring your words to life, ensuring clarity and consistency.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Branding and Voice
Personalize your video with your company's branding controls, including custom logos and colors, to maintain a consistent and professional look. You can also generate a natural-sounding voiceover for impactful delivery.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share Your Video
Once finalized, effortlessly generate your high-quality coaching video. You can export it in various aspect ratios to ensure it's perfectly suited for any platform where new hires will view it.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create Inspiring New-Hire Coaching Videos

Deliver powerful and motivational coaching content to new employees, fostering a positive and engaged start to their journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance new-hire onboarding and training videos?

HeyGen empowers businesses to create engaging new-hire onboarding and training videos with ease. Utilizing AI avatars and a range of customizable templates, you can produce professional videos that improve employee engagement and streamline your HR video production.

What makes HeyGen a powerful tool for creating professional videos?

HeyGen simplifies professional video creation by offering an intuitive video editor, extensive templates, and advanced AI video tools. You can quickly turn scripts into polished video content, complete with automatic subtitles and high-quality voiceovers.

Can HeyGen create AI avatars for recruitment videos and HR content?

Yes, HeyGen specializes in creating realistic AI avatars perfect for dynamic recruitment videos and various HR content. These AI avatars help you deliver consistent and personalized messages, enhancing your employee engagement strategies.

How does HeyGen support comprehensive video editing and branding?

HeyGen functions as a complete video editing software, providing robust tools for video production, including branding controls like logos and custom colors. Its versatile features allow for easy aspect-ratio resizing and access to a rich media library.

