New Hire Announcement Video Maker: Create Engaging Welcome Videos
Effortlessly craft professional employee welcome videos with our online video maker, leveraging intuitive templates & scenes for quick creation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Transform your internal communications with HeyGen, the ultimate new hire announcement video maker. Easily create captivating employee welcome videos and corporate announcement videos using intuitive video templates, ensuring a memorable first impression.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify creating a new hire announcement video?
HeyGen's intuitive platform and extensive "video templates" allow you to quickly produce engaging "new hire announcement videos". You can easily "customize video" content and incorporate "AI avatars" for a professional touch, making "video creation" effortless.
What customization options does HeyGen offer for corporate announcement videos?
HeyGen provides robust "branding controls", enabling you to tailor "corporate announcement video templates" with your company's logo, colors, and specific messaging. You can also integrate your own media from the "media library" to personalize "employee welcome videos" further.
Can I create a new hire video directly from text using HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen leverages advanced "text-to-video from script" capabilities, allowing you to generate professional "new hire videos" by simply typing your script. Coupled with "AI avatars" and "voiceover generation", this transforms text into a dynamic "employee onboarding video" seamlessly.
How does HeyGen ensure professional quality for announcement videos?
HeyGen ensures high-quality "announcement videos" through features like "subtitles/captions", "aspect-ratio resizing & exports", and a variety of "templates & scenes". This allows you to produce "professional video" content perfect for any internal communication channel, such as "employee announcements" or "staff introduction videos".