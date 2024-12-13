New Hire Announcement Video Maker: Create Engaging Welcome Videos

Effortlessly craft professional employee welcome videos with our online video maker, leveraging intuitive templates & scenes for quick creation.

Design a 30-second new hire announcement video using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to quickly introduce our newest team member to internal company teams, employing a friendly and professional visual style with uplifting background music to set a welcoming tone.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How New Hire Announcement Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging new hire announcement videos to warmly welcome your newest team members and boost internal communication.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by choosing from our diverse range of professionally designed video templates specifically tailored for new hire announcements or start a new project from scratch.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Personalize your announcement video by adding text, images, and videos from the media library, and apply your brand's logo and colors using branding controls.
3
Step 3
Create Your Message
Transform your script into a dynamic video with AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation, ensuring a professional and engaging introduction for your new hire.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video with automatically generated subtitles, then export it in your desired aspect ratio for seamless sharing across all your internal communication channels.

Use Cases

Transform your internal communications with HeyGen, the ultimate new hire announcement video maker. Easily create captivating employee welcome videos and corporate announcement videos using intuitive video templates, ensuring a memorable first impression.

Inspiring Welcome Messages

Inspire and welcome new hires with uplifting announcement videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating a new hire announcement video?

HeyGen's intuitive platform and extensive "video templates" allow you to quickly produce engaging "new hire announcement videos". You can easily "customize video" content and incorporate "AI avatars" for a professional touch, making "video creation" effortless.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for corporate announcement videos?

HeyGen provides robust "branding controls", enabling you to tailor "corporate announcement video templates" with your company's logo, colors, and specific messaging. You can also integrate your own media from the "media library" to personalize "employee welcome videos" further.

Can I create a new hire video directly from text using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen leverages advanced "text-to-video from script" capabilities, allowing you to generate professional "new hire videos" by simply typing your script. Coupled with "AI avatars" and "voiceover generation", this transforms text into a dynamic "employee onboarding video" seamlessly.

How does HeyGen ensure professional quality for announcement videos?

HeyGen ensures high-quality "announcement videos" through features like "subtitles/captions", "aspect-ratio resizing & exports", and a variety of "templates & scenes". This allows you to produce "professional video" content perfect for any internal communication channel, such as "employee announcements" or "staff introduction videos".

