New Employee Intro Video Maker: Welcome Your Team Seamlessly
Effortlessly welcome new hires with captivating videos. Use HeyGen's AI avatars to create personalized introductions fast.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 60-second employee onboarding video maker that vividly showcases the company's culture and values to new employees during their initial onboarding process. The video should have a dynamic, engaging, and modern visual style with upbeat music and quick cuts, leveraging HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes and extensive media library/stock support to create compelling visuals.
Produce a vibrant 30-second introductory video for incoming new hires, introducing them to key team members with a fun, casual, and energetic visual and audio style. This onboarding video should use HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to quickly generate introductions, along with clear subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and engagement, set to a quirky soundtrack.
Generate a concise 40-second welcome video for all new team members on their first day, focusing on essential first-day information with a clear, professional, and reassuring visual and audio style. Ensure this employee onboarding video utilizes HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports for easy distribution across platforms, while a calm voiceover generation delivers key instructions effectively.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Elevate your new employee intro video maker process with HeyGen's AI video platform, crafting engaging onboarding videos that effectively welcome and integrate new hires.
Boost Training Engagement for New Hires.
Enhance new employee onboarding videos with AI to significantly improve engagement and retention of crucial training information.
Scale Onboarding Content Creation.
Effortlessly create and distribute numerous customized onboarding videos, reaching all new employees efficiently, wherever they are.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify creating compelling new employee intro videos?
HeyGen streamlines the process of creating engaging new employee intro videos with intuitive video templates and an AI video platform. You can easily convert text into dynamic video content featuring AI avatars, making the online video creation process efficient and impactful.
What customization options are available for employee onboarding videos with HeyGen?
HeyGen offers extensive customization for your employee onboarding videos, allowing you to maintain brand consistency with custom logos and colors. You can select from a diverse media library, and even personalize introductory videos with unique AI avatars.
Can HeyGen help me efficiently create high-quality welcome videos for new hires?
Absolutely, HeyGen is an efficient welcome video maker that enables you to create high-quality videos for new hire onboarding quickly. Utilize text-to-video from your script, add natural voiceover generation, and include subtitles/captions to ensure clear communication.
Why should I choose HeyGen as my employee onboarding video maker?
HeyGen stands out as an employee onboarding video maker by leveraging advanced AI to produce professional and engaging onboarding videos with minimal effort. Our AI video platform makes creating an impactful onboarding experience accessible and scalable for your team.