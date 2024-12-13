New Employee Intro Video Generator: Create Engaging Onboarding

Create personalized introductions for new hires. Streamline onboarding content creation with stunning AI avatars.

Create a compelling 45-second welcome video for new hires, designed to make personalized introductions feel warm and inviting. Utilize a friendly, modern visual style with uplifting background music to set a positive tone, enhanced by HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver engaging messages.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 60-second onboarding video for new team members, showcasing key company culture highlights and quick facts. This engaging video should feature an upbeat background music track and clean, animated graphics, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability for efficient content creation.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a professional yet approachable 30-second new employee intro video maker experience for individual new employees, focusing on their role and immediate team. Employ clear voiceover generation with subtle background music and a polished visual aesthetic, allowing for easy customize videos with HeyGen.
Example Prompt 3
Design an informative 90-second video for newly onboarded staff, guiding them through practical first steps and essential resources, incorporating relevant assets from a diverse media library. This video should maintain a concise, clean visual design with calm instrumental music, ensuring accessibility and clarity through HeyGen's robust subtitles/captions feature.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How New Employee Intro Video Generator Works

Quickly create personalized and engaging introduction videos for new hires to foster a warm welcome and seamless onboarding experience.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your welcome message or script. Our platform leverages advanced 'text-to-video from script' technology to convert your text into professional narration.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of lifelike 'AI avatars' to represent your company. Personalize their appearance to match your brand's tone and create a welcoming face for new team members.
3
Step 3
Customize with Your Brand
Elevate your welcome video by leveraging our tools to 'apply your brand & logo' with ease, ensuring brand consistency and a polished appearance.
4
Step 4
Export Your Welcome Video
Once finalized, easily 'export and share' your high-quality new employee intro video. It's ready for immediate use in your onboarding process, making a lasting first impression.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Scale New Employee Onboarding Content

Efficiently produce a high volume of consistent, high-quality onboarding videos for diverse new hire groups globally.

Why choose HeyGen for new employee intro video generation?

HeyGen is the premier AI video platform for generating engaging new employee intro videos effortlessly. Our platform allows you to transform text-to-video from script, significantly streamlining your onboarding content creation process.

Can I customize new employee onboarding videos with my company's branding using HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive tools to customize videos, ensuring your new employee onboarding videos reflect your brand identity. You can apply your brand & logo, choose from various video templates, and integrate rich graphics and creative assets from our media library.

What features make HeyGen's new employee intro videos personalized?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and voiceover generation to create truly personalized introductions for new hires. You can also add subtitles/captions and dynamic text animations to further enhance engagement and accessibility.

Does HeyGen offer video templates specifically for new employee onboarding?

Yes, HeyGen provides a variety of professional video templates, including specific designs for new employee introduction video templates, to kickstart your onboarding video maker process. These templates enable quick creation of high-quality welcome videos for new hires.

