New Employee Explainer Video Generator for Fast Onboarding
Create professional new employee explainer videos effortlessly. Leverage AI avatars and intuitive tools to transform your onboarding experience.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a compelling 90-second video for tech-savvy L&D professionals and Internal Comms Directors, demonstrating the power of an "AI video platform" to enhance "internal communication". This video should adopt a modern, innovative visual style with a confident, authoritative voiceover, specifically highlighting how HeyGen's realistic "AI avatars" and advanced "Voiceover generation" capabilities streamline the creation of high-impact messages without complex production.
Craft a detailed 2-minute "training video" aimed at Corporate Trainers and E-learning Developers, illustrating the seamless workflow of HeyGen as a versatile "video maker". The visual and audio style should be educational and engaging, with a friendly yet professional tone, clearly showing how to transform extensive textual content into dynamic video lessons using "Text-to-video from script" and ensuring accessibility with automatic "Subtitles/captions".
Create a dynamic 45-second "explainer video" for Marketing teams and Small Business Owners, emphasizing the creative potential of crafting visually stunning "animated videos". Employ a dynamic, colorful, and energetic visual style with an enthusiastic voice, showcasing how HeyGen's extensive "Media library/stock support" allows for rich storytelling and how "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" ensures content looks perfect on any platform, helping to maintain strong brand aesthetics.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Employee Training.
Leverage AI to create dynamic onboarding and training videos, significantly boosting new employee engagement and knowledge retention effectively.
Streamline Onboarding Content Creation.
Rapidly produce a wider range of essential onboarding courses and explainer videos to quickly educate new employees across all locations.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen facilitate AI video creation?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video platform that enables users to create high-quality animated videos and explainer videos. It leverages sophisticated AI avatars and text-to-video creation, transforming scripts into engaging visual content efficiently.
What features make HeyGen a user-friendly video maker?
HeyGen offers a user-friendly interface with a drag-and-drop design, making it accessible for anyone to become a video maker. It provides a rich library of templates to jumpstart your projects, from training videos to internal communication.
Can HeyGen customize branding and voiceovers for videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen allows for comprehensive branding controls, so you can easily incorporate your company's logo and colors into all your videos. Additionally, you can generate natural-sounding voiceovers to perfectly match your brand's tone.
How can HeyGen support employee onboarding and training?
HeyGen is an ideal new employee explainer video generator, helping create engaging onboarding and training videos. Its capabilities, including potential LMS integration, streamline the delivery of crucial information to your team.