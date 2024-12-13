New Employee Explainer Video Generator for Fast Onboarding

Create professional new employee explainer videos effortlessly. Leverage AI avatars and intuitive tools to transform your onboarding experience.

Imagine a 1-minute explainer video targeting HR Managers and Training & Development leads, showcasing how quickly a "new employee explainer video generator" can create engaging "onboarding" content. The visual style should be clean and professional, using HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to highlight a user-friendly interface, complemented by an upbeat, corporate audio track. The narrative emphasizes transforming raw scripts into polished "explainer videos" effortlessly using "Text-to-video from script".

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a compelling 90-second video for tech-savvy L&D professionals and Internal Comms Directors, demonstrating the power of an "AI video platform" to enhance "internal communication". This video should adopt a modern, innovative visual style with a confident, authoritative voiceover, specifically highlighting how HeyGen's realistic "AI avatars" and advanced "Voiceover generation" capabilities streamline the creation of high-impact messages without complex production.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a detailed 2-minute "training video" aimed at Corporate Trainers and E-learning Developers, illustrating the seamless workflow of HeyGen as a versatile "video maker". The visual and audio style should be educational and engaging, with a friendly yet professional tone, clearly showing how to transform extensive textual content into dynamic video lessons using "Text-to-video from script" and ensuring accessibility with automatic "Subtitles/captions".
Example Prompt 3
Create a dynamic 45-second "explainer video" for Marketing teams and Small Business Owners, emphasizing the creative potential of crafting visually stunning "animated videos". Employ a dynamic, colorful, and energetic visual style with an enthusiastic voice, showcasing how HeyGen's extensive "Media library/stock support" allows for rich storytelling and how "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" ensures content looks perfect on any platform, helping to maintain strong brand aesthetics.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How New Employee Explainer Video Generators Work

Easily create engaging explainer videos to streamline new employee onboarding, providing crucial information clearly and efficiently.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video
Begin by converting your script directly into a dynamic video, leveraging advanced text-to-video creation to bring your onboarding content to life.
2
Step 2
Customize with AI Avatars
Enhance your message by adding lifelike AI avatars to present information, making your explainer video more personable and engaging for new hires.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Ensure consistency by utilizing Branding controls to incorporate your company's logo, colors, and fonts, aligning the video with your corporate identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video by using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize it for various platforms, ensuring a polished deliverable for your new employees.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire New Hires

.

Craft compelling welcome messages and motivational videos that resonate with new employees, fostering a positive initial company impression.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate AI video creation?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video platform that enables users to create high-quality animated videos and explainer videos. It leverages sophisticated AI avatars and text-to-video creation, transforming scripts into engaging visual content efficiently.

What features make HeyGen a user-friendly video maker?

HeyGen offers a user-friendly interface with a drag-and-drop design, making it accessible for anyone to become a video maker. It provides a rich library of templates to jumpstart your projects, from training videos to internal communication.

Can HeyGen customize branding and voiceovers for videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen allows for comprehensive branding controls, so you can easily incorporate your company's logo and colors into all your videos. Additionally, you can generate natural-sounding voiceovers to perfectly match your brand's tone.

How can HeyGen support employee onboarding and training?

HeyGen is an ideal new employee explainer video generator, helping create engaging onboarding and training videos. Its capabilities, including potential LMS integration, streamline the delivery of crucial information to your team.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo