New Car Promo Video Maker for Stunning Car Ads

Effortlessly create captivating marketing videos for car promotion using our intuitive templates & scenes, boosting engagement and driving sales.

Craft a dynamic 30-second new car promo video maker spot targeting young professionals, showcasing a sleek, futuristic vehicle with a modern, fast-paced visual style and an upbeat electronic soundtrack, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to quickly generate compelling narratives that include dazzling car intros.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How New Car Promo Video Maker Works

Craft compelling car promotion videos effortlessly with our intuitive platform, transforming your ideas into stunning visual stories that capture attention and drive interest.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Begin your journey to create a stunning new car promo video maker by selecting a professional design from our rich Templates & scenes library, or start from scratch with your own script.
2
Step 2
Add Your Car Details
Easily upload your own high-quality car footage and images, or utilize our extensive Media library/stock support to enhance your car promotion video with dynamic visuals.
3
Step 3
Apply Professional Touches
Elevate your AI video with a polished voiceover. Use our advanced Voiceover generation to add clear and engaging audio that captivates your audience.
4
Step 4
Export Your Masterpiece
Finalize your project and prepare your marketing videos for any platform. Take advantage of our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to ensure perfect display across all channels.

Use Cases

Accelerate your automotive marketing with HeyGen's AI-powered platform. Effortlessly create dazzling new car promo videos and engaging car video maker content, boosting your brand's presence with high-quality marketing videos.

Highlight Customer Testimonials

.

Develop compelling video testimonials from satisfied car owners, building trust and credibility around your brand and new vehicle offerings.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the process to create promo videos for new cars?

HeyGen leverages powerful AI to transform your scripts into engaging car promo videos effortlessly. Our intuitive online video maker allows you to quickly generate high-quality marketing videos without complex video editing skills.

Does HeyGen offer templates specifically for automotive video content?

Yes, HeyGen provides a selection of rich video templates, perfect for dazzling car intros and promoting your latest models. You can easily customize these with your branding, media, and text to create unique car promo videos.

What AI features does HeyGen include for enhancing car video creation?

HeyGen empowers you with advanced AI features like text-to-video from script, realistic voiceover generation, and even AI avatars to present your car promo video. These AI video tools make professional video creation accessible for everyone.

Why should I choose HeyGen as my online promo video maker for car dealerships?

HeyGen is the ultimate promo video maker, offering seamless video creation, robust branding controls, and efficient AI edits to produce professional automotive video content. It's designed to help dealerships generate impactful car promotion quickly and professionally.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo