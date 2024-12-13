New Business Orientation Video Maker: Faster Employee Onboarding
Ensure crystal-clear communication and enhanced knowledge retention for new employees with automatic Subtitles/captions.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop an informative 60-second training video designed for new team members, covering essential company policies and initial procedural guidelines with a clear, professional visual aesthetic and precise, authoritative voiceover. Utilize Text-to-video from script to efficiently translate policy documents into a digestible video format, enhancing knowledge retention.
Produce a concise 30-second onboarding video aimed at recent recruits, quickly introducing key software tools and a few friendly faces from their immediate team in a dynamic and modern visual style with energetic background music. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to rapidly assemble an engaging overview, making the initial learning curve less daunting.
Design a persuasive 50-second corporate video targeting HR managers and L&D professionals, highlighting how video-based orientation can lead to improved engagement and significantly reduced training time and costs. The visual and audio style should be sleek and professional, incorporating data visualizations and a confident, articulate voiceover generated via HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature to underscore the benefits.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Elevate your new business orientation with HeyGen's AI video maker, enhancing engagement and streamlining employee onboarding for reduced training time and costs.
Boost Employee Onboarding Engagement.
Enhance new hire engagement and knowledge retention in orientation videos using AI-powered content.
Scale Orientation Content Creation.
Efficiently develop and distribute a wider range of essential orientation and training videos to all new employees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify new business orientation video production?
HeyGen allows businesses to quickly create professional new employee onboarding and orientation videos using AI avatars and a vast library of video templates, significantly reducing overall video production time and effort.
What benefits does video onboarding offer new employees?
Video onboarding with HeyGen enhances new employee engagement and knowledge retention, providing a consistent and scalable welcome experience that supports long-term employee retention within your company.
Can I customize my orientation videos with company branding?
Yes, HeyGen enables full customization of your orientation videos with your company's branding, including logos, colors, and the integration of your own media to create a cohesive and professional company presentation.
How does HeyGen utilize AI for new employee orientation videos?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology to transform scripts into engaging new employee orientation videos, offering natural voiceovers and diverse avatar options without complex video editing software.