Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop an informative 60-second training video designed for new team members, covering essential company policies and initial procedural guidelines with a clear, professional visual aesthetic and precise, authoritative voiceover. Utilize Text-to-video from script to efficiently translate policy documents into a digestible video format, enhancing knowledge retention.
Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second onboarding video aimed at recent recruits, quickly introducing key software tools and a few friendly faces from their immediate team in a dynamic and modern visual style with energetic background music. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to rapidly assemble an engaging overview, making the initial learning curve less daunting.
Prompt 3
Design a persuasive 50-second corporate video targeting HR managers and L&D professionals, highlighting how video-based orientation can lead to improved engagement and significantly reduced training time and costs. The visual and audio style should be sleek and professional, incorporating data visualizations and a confident, articulate voiceover generated via HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature to underscore the benefits.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a new business orientation video maker Works

Streamline your new employee onboarding process with engaging video content that introduces your company culture, values, and essential information effectively.

1
Step 1
Create Your Onboarding Video Script
Start by outlining your key messages for new hires. Utilize the text-to-video feature to convert your script into an initial video draft instantly, setting the foundation for clear communication.
2
Step 2
Customize with Your Brand Elements
Personalize your video with your company's logo, colors, and specific visual assets using the branding controls. Enhance it further by adding relevant images or videos from the media library to ensure brand consistency.
3
Step 3
Generate Engaging Voiceovers
Select from various voice styles to create a professional voiceover for your script. This voiceover generation capability ensures your message is delivered clearly and consistently to all new employees.
4
Step 4
Export Your New Orientation Video
Once your orientation video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio and resolution. Your professionally produced onboarding video is now ready to share, providing a high-quality resource.

Use Cases

Elevate your new business orientation with HeyGen's AI video maker, enhancing engagement and streamlining employee onboarding for reduced training time and costs.

Cultivate Company Culture & Morale

Produce inspiring welcome videos that effectively introduce company culture and motivate new team members.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify new business orientation video production?

HeyGen allows businesses to quickly create professional new employee onboarding and orientation videos using AI avatars and a vast library of video templates, significantly reducing overall video production time and effort.

What benefits does video onboarding offer new employees?

Video onboarding with HeyGen enhances new employee engagement and knowledge retention, providing a consistent and scalable welcome experience that supports long-term employee retention within your company.

Can I customize my orientation videos with company branding?

Yes, HeyGen enables full customization of your orientation videos with your company's branding, including logos, colors, and the integration of your own media to create a cohesive and professional company presentation.

How does HeyGen utilize AI for new employee orientation videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology to transform scripts into engaging new employee orientation videos, offering natural voiceovers and diverse avatar options without complex video editing software.

