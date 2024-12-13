Discover the New Arrivals Video Maker for Stunning Creations
Create captivating product videos effortlessly with our online video maker, featuring AI avatars and seamless customization options.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
In this 60-second video, discover the power of HeyGen's product video creator, designed for entrepreneurs and content creators eager to showcase their latest offerings. With a focus on customization options, this video will guide you through the seamless process of using HeyGen's drag-and-drop editor to create a dynamic and engaging product showcase. The video will feature AI avatars to add a personal touch, making it ideal for social media campaigns targeting tech-savvy audiences.
Unleash your inner filmmaker with a 30-second online video maker experience tailored for creative professionals and influencers. This video will demonstrate how to use HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to transform your ideas into captivating stories. With a sleek and modern visual style, accompanied by a carefully curated soundtrack, this video is perfect for those looking to make a bold statement with their content.
Explore the technical prowess of HeyGen's video editor in a 45-second tutorial aimed at aspiring video editors and digital marketers. This video will highlight the ease of aspect-ratio resizing & exports, allowing you to adapt your content for any platform. With a focus on HD-quality footage and seamless integration of subtitles/captions, this video will equip you with the skills to create professional-grade videos that resonate with your audience.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers creators with its new arrivals video maker, offering a seamless way to craft engaging product videos using intuitive video templates and a drag-and-drop editor. Enhance your content with HD-quality footage, animations, and background music, all optimized for mobile or tablet use.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Quickly create captivating social media clips that highlight new arrivals, boosting engagement and visibility.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Design impactful ads in minutes with AI-driven video tools, perfect for showcasing the latest products.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help with creating new arrivals videos?
HeyGen offers a powerful new arrivals video maker that utilizes AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to create engaging content quickly. With customizable templates and scenes, you can easily highlight your latest products in a professional manner.
What features does HeyGen's product video creator offer?
HeyGen's product video creator includes a range of features such as voiceover generation, subtitles, and branding controls. These tools ensure your videos are not only informative but also align with your brand's identity.
Can I use HeyGen's online video maker on mobile devices?
Yes, HeyGen's online video maker is designed to be accessible on mobile or tablet devices, providing flexibility and convenience for video creation on the go.
What customization options are available in HeyGen's video editor?
HeyGen's video editor offers extensive customization options, including aspect-ratio resizing, media library access, and the ability to add animations and GIFs, ensuring your videos are tailored to your specific needs.