Narrative Video Maker: Create Engaging Stories

Transform your script into stunning narrative videos instantly, leveraging advanced AI avatars to bring your stories to life.

Create a compelling 60-second narrative video showcasing the journey of a small startup from idea to success, targeting aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners. The visual style should be uplifting and vibrant, employing dynamic animations and stock footage, complemented by a motivational voiceover generated through HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to convey the emotional arc of the story, making it a powerful example of a creative video.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Narrative Video Maker Works

Craft compelling stories effortlessly with our AI-powered narrative video maker, transforming your script into engaging visual content ready for any platform.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin your narrative video by pasting your script into the editor. Our platform automatically converts your text into video scenes, leveraging its Text-to-video from script capability to lay the foundation for your story.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Enhance your story by selecting from a diverse range of AI avatars. Customize their appearance and actions within various scenes to perfectly align with your narrative's tone and characters, bringing your animated videos to life.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceover
Bring your narrative to life with compelling audio. Utilize our Voiceover generation feature to create natural-sounding narration in multiple languages and voices, perfectly synchronized with your visual story, powered by advanced AI.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your storytelling video by reviewing and making any last-minute adjustments. Utilize HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports features to produce your high-quality video, ready for sharing across social media and other platforms, completing your video production.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies narrative video production, making you an AI Movie Maker. Easily create compelling, animated videos and creative storytelling content.

Showcase Customer Success

.

Transform customer testimonials into dynamic, engaging video narratives that effectively build trust and demonstrate value.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my storytelling with AI?

HeyGen empowers you as a powerful "storytelling video maker", transforming your "script" into engaging narratives. With advanced "AI" capabilities, you can effortlessly create dynamic "animated videos" that truly captivate your audience.

What makes HeyGen an efficient AI video maker?

HeyGen streamlines the entire "video production" process, making it an incredibly efficient "AI video maker". Our platform offers a wide range of customizable "templates" and realistic "AI avatars", serving as an intuitive "online video tool" to bring your ideas to life quickly.

Can I create custom and branded videos using HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers robust "branding controls" allowing you to produce truly "custom video" content. You have the flexibility for unique "video design" elements to ensure every "creative video" aligns perfectly with your brand identity.

How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of engaging animated videos?

HeyGen makes creating compelling "animated videos" effortless. You can leverage our intuitive tools to generate dynamic "animation" from a simple "prompt" or script, easily integrating diverse media from our "media library" without complex "video editing".

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo