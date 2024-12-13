Your Music Release Video Maker for Stunning Promos

Create a vibrant 30-second music release video, targeting young adults on social media, featuring dynamic text animations and quick cuts that synchronize with an upbeat pop track. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to quickly generate engaging visuals from your song lyrics, ensuring the video captures immediate attention for a new single.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Music Release Video Maker Works

Quickly produce professional-quality music release videos to attract new listeners and grow your audience with our intuitive online video maker.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Audio Track
Start by uploading your music track directly to our platform. This becomes the foundation for your music release video.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Choose from an extensive selection of pre-designed templates and scenes to perfectly complement your music's aesthetic and message.
3
Step 3
Add Custom Elements
Personalize your video further by adding promotional text, logos, or captions using our branding controls to reinforce your artist identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your music video, adjust its aspect ratio, and then export it in various formats, ready for sharing across all your social platforms.

HeyGen empowers artists and labels to create professional music release videos and promotional content effortlessly. Leveraging powerful AI features, it simplifies the process of making engaging music videos, acting as an advanced online video maker for all your creative needs.

Craft Inspiring Lyric or Artist Videos

Develop inspiring lyric videos or artist messages to deeply connect with fans and enhance the emotional impact of your music.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help artists create professional music release videos?

HeyGen empowers artists to craft professional music release videos effortlessly. Utilize our intuitive platform, extensive templates, and media library to design captivating visuals that perfectly complement your new track and engage your audience.

Does HeyGen offer features to enhance the visual appeal of my music promotional videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust tools to elevate your music promotional videos. Integrate your album art, add custom branding, and select from a rich media library to create dynamic visualizers and engaging content that stands out.

What AI capabilities does HeyGen provide for creating unique music videos?

HeyGen incorporates advanced AI features to streamline your music video creation. Leverage AI avatars and text-to-video functionality to generate engaging scenes or voiceovers, making the process of producing unique content faster and more innovative for any online video maker.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating music videos without extensive video editing experience?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to be user-friendly, making it an ideal online video maker even for those new to video editing. Our intuitive interface and ready-to-use templates allow anyone to create high-quality music videos with ease and efficiency.

