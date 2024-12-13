Municipal Services Video Maker for Clear Public Information

Streamline local government communication and boost citizen engagement with professional public information videos generated using AI avatars.

Craft a 90-second instructional video designed for citizens to clearly understand the new online process for property tax payments. This video should feature a professional AI avatar from HeyGen, delivering information in a calm, authoritative voice, complemented by screen recordings of the portal. The visual style should be clean and step-by-step, ensuring comprehensive public information video delivery for all local residents.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second public service announcement aimed at improving local government communication regarding emergency preparedness for severe weather. Utilize HeyGen's robust voiceover generation to deliver an urgent yet reassuring message, paired with dynamic stock footage and essential on-screen text for immediate impact. The target audience is all local community members, especially those who prefer visual and auditory information.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 45-second social media video to boost citizen engagement for an upcoming city-wide beautification project. This inspiring video should leverage HeyGen's pre-built templates and extensive media library/stock support to showcase vibrant community involvement and future green spaces. The visual and audio style should be upbeat and inviting, directly targeting families and community volunteers eager to contribute.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 1-minute technical walkthrough video explaining how to use the new mobile app for reporting municipal services issues. This video will heavily rely on HeyGen's text-to-video capability to transform a detailed script into an engaging visual guide, ensuring automatic subtitles/captions are enabled for maximum accessibility. The style should be modern and direct, serving as a comprehensive video generation tool for all tech-savvy citizens.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Municipal Services Video Maker Works

Create professional public information videos efficiently with AI, enhancing citizen engagement and communication for your local government.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your public information script. Our AI will instantly convert your text into a dynamic video, utilizing Text-to-video from script capabilities to save you time and effort.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your municipality, ensuring a professional and engaging presenter for your public announcements and local government communication.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding and Style
Ensure your video reflects your city's identity by utilizing Branding controls to add your official logos and colors, maintaining consistency across all public information videos.
4
Step 4
Generate with Subtitles and Export
Generate your final video, which automatically includes Subtitles/captions for accessibility, making your municipal services video accessible to a wider audience for effective citizen engagement.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Expand Citizen Education

.

Develop comprehensive public service courses and educational content with AI avatars and text-to-video, reaching more citizens effectively.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video generation for municipal services?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology to streamline the creation of municipal services videos. This allows for efficient public information video production, transforming scripts into engaging visual content quickly.

Can local government communication teams easily create professional videos with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface and pre-built templates, making it simple for local government communication teams to produce professional videos. Branding controls ensure all content aligns with official guidelines, enhancing citizen engagement.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for accessible government video production?

HeyGen offers robust voiceover generation capabilities and automatic subtitles/captions, crucial for accessible Government Video Production. These technical features ensure public information videos are clear and reach a wider audience, including those with hearing impairments.

How can HeyGen enhance citizen engagement through video content?

HeyGen empowers municipalities to boost citizen engagement by quickly generating diverse video content for social media and public meetings. Its AI video maker capabilities facilitate creative storytelling, making complex information accessible and engaging for the community.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo