Multilingual Video Generator: Create Global Content with AI

Easily translate and localize your videos into 175+ languages using AI voiceover generation.

Imagine a vibrant, 30-second promotional video targeting small business owners eager to expand their market reach globally. The visual style should be bright and optimistic, featuring diverse individuals interacting seamlessly. This video would leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" and "Voiceover generation" features to effortlessly transform English scripts into multiple languages, showcasing the power of a "multilingual video generator" for rapid "localization" across 175+ languages.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a sleek, modern 45-second video designed for marketing professionals and content creators aiming for high-impact campaigns. The visual style should be engaging and dynamic, with quick cuts and on-screen text highlighting key benefits. It will demonstrate how HeyGen's "AI avatars" and "Templates & scenes" streamline content creation, presenting it as the ultimate "AI video generator" for crafting professional brand messages.
Example Prompt 2
Develop an informative and clear 60-second video for corporate trainers and HR departments, focusing on efficient knowledge dissemination. The visual style should be professional and straightforward, using clean graphics and easy-to-read subtitles. This video would illustrate how HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" and "Subtitles/captions" capabilities support the "scale video production" of customized training content, ensuring "automated workflows" for consistent internal communications.
Example Prompt 3
Create a dynamic, world-spanning 30-second video for global content producers and educators with extensive video libraries. The visual style should be energetic, showcasing clips with different languages seamlessly integrated. This piece will highlight HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" and "Subtitles/captions" features, positioning it as the premier "video translator" that can "translate any video" into numerous languages, making existing content accessible worldwide.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Multilingual Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create and localize engaging video content for a global audience, breaking language barriers with natural voiceovers and lip-sync.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Script
Paste your script to instantly convert your text into engaging video content, utilizing our powerful text-to-video capabilities.
2
Step 2
Select AI Avatar and Source Language
Choose from our diverse collection of digital avatars and specify the original language of your script for accurate processing.
3
Step 3
Translate and Generate Voiceover
Effortlessly translate your script into over 175 languages, then generate natural-sounding voiceovers with advanced voice cloning and lip-sync.
4
Step 4
Export Your Multilingual Video
Download your professionally localized video in various formats, ready to engage global audiences and scale your video production.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Localize Marketing Campaigns

.

Craft high-impact ad campaigns quickly, localized for different markets and languages to maximize global ROI.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my creative video projects with AI?

HeyGen allows you to effortlessly create studio-quality videos by leveraging advanced AI, including generating stunning digital avatars and utilizing a vast library of ready-made templates. You can customize AI videos with your brand elements and rich graphics to bring your creative vision to life.

What multilingual capabilities does HeyGen offer for global content?

HeyGen stands out as a powerful multilingual video generator and AI video translator, supporting over 175+ languages. It enables seamless localization by translating any video, generating accurate subtitles, and providing realistic voice cloning for global audiences.

How does HeyGen streamline video production from text?

HeyGen streamlines video production by transforming scripts directly into high-quality AI videos. Our platform automates content workflows, allowing you to create instant voiceovers and generate video from text efficiently, significantly scaling your video output.

Can I customize my AI videos and digital avatars with HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen empowers you to customize your AI videos and digital avatars with extensive options. You can create a digital version of yourself, personalize every aspect of your video content with rich graphics, and apply branding controls to ensure a consistent, professional look.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo