Multilingual Video Generator: Create Global Content with AI
Easily translate and localize your videos into 175+ languages using AI voiceover generation.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a sleek, modern 45-second video designed for marketing professionals and content creators aiming for high-impact campaigns. The visual style should be engaging and dynamic, with quick cuts and on-screen text highlighting key benefits. It will demonstrate how HeyGen's "AI avatars" and "Templates & scenes" streamline content creation, presenting it as the ultimate "AI video generator" for crafting professional brand messages.
Develop an informative and clear 60-second video for corporate trainers and HR departments, focusing on efficient knowledge dissemination. The visual style should be professional and straightforward, using clean graphics and easy-to-read subtitles. This video would illustrate how HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" and "Subtitles/captions" capabilities support the "scale video production" of customized training content, ensuring "automated workflows" for consistent internal communications.
Create a dynamic, world-spanning 30-second video for global content producers and educators with extensive video libraries. The visual style should be energetic, showcasing clips with different languages seamlessly integrated. This piece will highlight HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" and "Subtitles/captions" features, positioning it as the premier "video translator" that can "translate any video" into numerous languages, making existing content accessible worldwide.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Expand Learning Reach Globally.
Develop educational content in multiple languages to engage a diverse, worldwide student base.
Global Social Media Engagement.
Produce dynamic social media content in various languages to connect with international audiences rapidly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my creative video projects with AI?
HeyGen allows you to effortlessly create studio-quality videos by leveraging advanced AI, including generating stunning digital avatars and utilizing a vast library of ready-made templates. You can customize AI videos with your brand elements and rich graphics to bring your creative vision to life.
What multilingual capabilities does HeyGen offer for global content?
HeyGen stands out as a powerful multilingual video generator and AI video translator, supporting over 175+ languages. It enables seamless localization by translating any video, generating accurate subtitles, and providing realistic voice cloning for global audiences.
How does HeyGen streamline video production from text?
HeyGen streamlines video production by transforming scripts directly into high-quality AI videos. Our platform automates content workflows, allowing you to create instant voiceovers and generate video from text efficiently, significantly scaling your video output.
Can I customize my AI videos and digital avatars with HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen empowers you to customize your AI videos and digital avatars with extensive options. You can create a digital version of yourself, personalize every aspect of your video content with rich graphics, and apply branding controls to ensure a consistent, professional look.