Develop a dynamic 60-second instructional video targeting global corporations and L&D departments, showcasing the seamless generation of multilingual training videos for their diverse workforce. Visually, present different virtual presenters speaking various languages fluently, maintaining an informative and welcoming audio tone. This demonstration should prominently feature HeyGen's robust Voiceover generation capability, proving how easy it is to communicate across 280+ languages.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second promotional video aimed at small businesses and content creators, illustrating the speed and simplicity of transforming a script into a professional training video. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced, direct, and highly efficient, emphasizing quick setup and immediate results. The video must underline HeyGen's Text-to-video from script function, enabling rapid content updates and how-to guides.
Example Prompt 3
Create an engaging 50-second showcase video for marketing teams and internal communications, highlighting how HeyGen's AI video platform facilitates the creation of visually appealing and accessible employee training videos. Employ a sleek, modern visual aesthetic with customizable templates and crisp, clear audio, ensuring accessibility through integrated subtitles/captions. This piece should emphasize the utility of HeyGen's Templates & scenes alongside its Subtitles/captions feature for polished, inclusive content.
How a Multilingual Training Videos Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional, AI-powered training videos in multiple languages, making your content accessible and engaging for a global workforce.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by pasting your training content. Our platform uses your text to generate initial video scenes, leveraging Text-to-video from script to bring your message to life.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand. Customize their appearance and style to match your training video's tone, ensuring a consistent virtual presenter.
3
Step 3
Generate Multilingual Voiceovers and Subtitles
Expand your reach by automatically generating AI voices and subtitles in over 280 languages. Simply select your desired languages to create truly global training content with AI Dubbing.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your multilingual training video is complete, utilize our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare it for any platform. Seamlessly integrate or share directly with your audience.

Create Specialized Educational Content

Easily produce clear and engaging training videos for complex subjects like medical topics, enhancing comprehension and learning outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging employee training videos without prior editing skills?

HeyGen empowers users to produce high-quality, dynamic employee training videos effortlessly. With intuitive tools, you can leverage AI avatars and convert text-to-video, eliminating the need for complex editing expertise to create professional content.

What kind of AI avatars and virtual presenters does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen provides a diverse selection of AI avatars and virtual presenters that bring your scripts to life. These AI-powered presenters can be seamlessly integrated into your videos, offering a professional and consistent on-screen presence.

Can HeyGen generate multilingual training videos for a global workforce?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a robust AI video platform designed to generate multilingual training videos with ease. Our technology supports various languages, ensuring your message effectively reaches a diverse, global audience through professional AI voices and translation capabilities.

Is it possible to transform text scripts into complete AI videos using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that simplifies the transformation of text scripts into polished AI videos. Simply input your text, and HeyGen's platform will create a full video complete with AI avatars and synchronized voiceovers.

