Multilingual Training Video Generator: Go Global Easily

Scale your training globally with AI avatars, delivering consistent messages across 100+ languages.

Produce a vibrant, 45-second instructional video targeting new hires globally, explaining company policies using a friendly, animated visual style with clear, upbeat audio. This video should demonstrate how easy it is to create engaging multilingual training videos for employee onboarding by utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to quickly convert plain text into a dynamic presentation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a compelling 60-second promo for L&D teams showcasing the future of training video production. The visual style should be sleek and futuristic, featuring realistic AI avatars in diverse settings, accompanied by a professional and authoritative voiceover. Illustrate how HeyGen's AI avatars, combined with its advanced Voiceover generation, can effortlessly deliver complex training content in over 100 languages, making it a powerful AI training video generator for global enterprises.
Prompt 2
Craft a concise 30-second explainer video for marketing professionals aiming to localize content for international markets. The visual style should be clean, modern, and easily digestible, showing diverse scenarios where content localization is crucial, paired with ambient, background music. Highlight how a multilingual training video generator like HeyGen simplifies content localization by enabling seamless Subtitles/captions in various languages, reaching a broader audience without extensive video editing experience.
Prompt 3
Design a dynamic 45-second tutorial for small business owners on quickly creating cost-effective training videos. The aesthetic should be bright, inviting, and practical, demonstrating step-by-step processes with clear on-screen text and a friendly, encouraging voice. Emphasize how HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes library allows users to jumpstart their training video production, ensuring a professional look and feel even for those with no prior video-making experience.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Multilingual Training Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create and localize engaging training videos for a global workforce, ensuring consistent and effective learning across all languages.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Input your training content by writing or pasting a script directly into the platform. This text will form the foundation of your video, enabling effortless text to video conversion.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse selection of AI Avatars to represent your brand or training persona. These Avatars will visually deliver your message, making your training more engaging.
3
Step 3
Add Multilingual Audio
Leverage AI dubbing to translate your video's audio into over 100 languages, alongside generating accurate subtitles/captions. This ensures your training is accessible and culturally relevant to a global audience.
4
Step 4
Export and Integrate
Finalize your professional training video and export it in various formats. Seamlessly integrate it with your existing LMS, ensuring efficient distribution and tracking for your learners.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI training video generator empowers L&D teams to create engaging, multilingual training videos across 100+ languages, streamlining content localization and delivery.

Simplify Complex Training Topics

.

Transform intricate subjects into clear, engaging AI-powered training videos, enhancing comprehension and learning outcomes for all.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI training video production?

HeyGen is an advanced AI training video generator that streamlines production by transforming scripts into engaging videos with AI Avatars. This makes creating high-quality training videos fast and cost-effective, ideal for L&D teams seeking efficient content delivery.

Can HeyGen create multilingual training videos for global teams?

Yes, HeyGen functions as a powerful multilingual training video generator, enabling seamless content localization for global teams. With support for over 100 languages, AI dubbing, and AI translation, HeyGen ensures your training videos resonate universally.

What types of training videos can HeyGen help create?

HeyGen can produce a wide range of training videos, including employee onboarding, technical training, compliance training, and sales enablement content. Corporate trainers can leverage HeyGen's custom video templates to easily create product explainers and internal upskilling modules.

Is videomaking experience required to use HeyGen for training content?

No prior videomaking experience is necessary to create professional training videos with HeyGen. Its intuitive AI videomaking assistant and text-to-video capabilities, combined with custom video templates, empower anyone to generate high-quality content directly from a script.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo