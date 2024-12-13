Multilingual Onboarding Video Generator: Global Training Made Easy
Deliver impactful multilingual training content globally. Leverage AI voiceovers to create engaging onboarding videos for your diverse workforce, saving time and costs.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Craft a 90-second instructional video aimed at IT decision-makers and L&D tech leads, demonstrating the power of HeyGen's "AI video automation" for creating highly effective "AI-powered onboarding videos". The visual style should be functional and illustrative, featuring screen recordings of the intuitive interface and showcasing how "Text-to-video from script" functionality seamlessly integrates into existing "LMS integration" workflows, emphasizing faster production and reduced manual effort through smart "Templates & scenes".
Produce a 45-second dynamic video for training content creators, illustrating how HeyGen facilitates superior "Multilingual Training content" through its array of "customizable templates". The visual narrative should be vibrant, demonstrating quick edits and adjustments, emphasizing the flexibility of "Templates & scenes" for effective "content localization" across different regional audiences, with a focus on delivering polished output ready for any platform via "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports".
Design a 1-minute 30-second informative video targeting enterprise clients with diverse international teams, highlighting HeyGen's unparalleled support for "140+ languages" in delivering critical information. The visual presentation should be crisp and professional, utilizing diverse stock footage from the "Media library/stock support" to represent various regions, while emphasizing the precision of "Subtitles/captions" and the natural flow of "Voiceover generation" to ensure technical accuracy and effective "localization features" across all training or communication materials.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Expand Global Reach for Onboarding.
Develop and deliver more localized training content to efficiently onboard a diverse, worldwide workforce.
Enhance Employee Onboarding Engagement.
Leverage AI to create highly engaging onboarding experiences that improve new hire retention and knowledge absorption.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of AI-powered onboarding videos?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology to transform scripts into professional, engaging employee onboarding videos. This AI video platform streamlines content creation, enabling faster production of high-quality training content without complex video editing.
Can HeyGen support multilingual onboarding video generation for a global workforce?
Absolutely. HeyGen is a powerful multilingual onboarding video generator, offering AI voiceovers in over 140 languages and automatic subtitles and captions. This capability ensures your employee onboarding videos are localized and accessible to your entire global workforce.
What technical features does HeyGen offer to integrate onboarding videos into existing systems?
HeyGen provides robust capabilities for seamless LMS integration and SCORM export, making it easy to incorporate AI-generated videos into your existing learning management systems. The platform also supports automated video transcription and screen recording for comprehensive training material.
How can I customize the AI avatars and overall look of my onboarding videos with HeyGen?
HeyGen offers extensive customization options, including personalized AI Actors, customizable templates, and branding controls for logos and colors. This ensures your AI-powered onboarding videos maintain a consistent brand identity and provide a tailored learning experience.