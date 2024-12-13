Multilingual Onboarding Video Generator: Global Training Made Easy

Deliver impactful multilingual training content globally. Leverage AI voiceovers to create engaging onboarding videos for your diverse workforce, saving time and costs.

Develop a 1-minute video targeting global HR and L&D managers, showcasing how HeyGen's "multilingual onboarding video generator" leverages "AI avatars" to streamline the creation of engaging content. The visual style should be sleek and professional, featuring diverse avatars delivering messages in various languages, complemented by precise "Voiceover generation" and "Subtitles/captions" to highlight the platform's ability to support a truly global workforce with ease.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 90-second instructional video aimed at IT decision-makers and L&D tech leads, demonstrating the power of HeyGen's "AI video automation" for creating highly effective "AI-powered onboarding videos". The visual style should be functional and illustrative, featuring screen recordings of the intuitive interface and showcasing how "Text-to-video from script" functionality seamlessly integrates into existing "LMS integration" workflows, emphasizing faster production and reduced manual effort through smart "Templates & scenes".
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 45-second dynamic video for training content creators, illustrating how HeyGen facilitates superior "Multilingual Training content" through its array of "customizable templates". The visual narrative should be vibrant, demonstrating quick edits and adjustments, emphasizing the flexibility of "Templates & scenes" for effective "content localization" across different regional audiences, with a focus on delivering polished output ready for any platform via "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports".
Example Prompt 3
Design a 1-minute 30-second informative video targeting enterprise clients with diverse international teams, highlighting HeyGen's unparalleled support for "140+ languages" in delivering critical information. The visual presentation should be crisp and professional, utilizing diverse stock footage from the "Media library/stock support" to represent various regions, while emphasizing the precision of "Subtitles/captions" and the natural flow of "Voiceover generation" to ensure technical accuracy and effective "localization features" across all training or communication materials.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Multilingual Onboarding Video Generator Works

Streamline your global employee onboarding with AI-powered multilingual videos. Easily create, localize, and share engaging content in over 140 languages.

1
Step 1
Create Your Core Video Content
Start by pasting your script directly into the platform. Our Text-to-video feature will transform your text into engaging video scenes, ready for customization.
2
Step 2
Choose AI Avatars and Voices
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand. Enhance your video with professional AI voiceovers, ensuring clear and consistent narration.
3
Step 3
Add Multilingual Voiceovers and Subtitles
Effortlessly localize your content by generating AI voiceovers and subtitles/captions in over 140 languages, making your onboarding accessible to a global workforce.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute Your Video
Download your finished multilingual onboarding video in various aspect ratios. Seamlessly integrate it into your Learning Management System (LMS) for easy distribution and employee training.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Incorporate Inspiring Onboarding Content

.

Generate compelling motivational videos as part of onboarding to align new hires with company culture and vision.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of AI-powered onboarding videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology to transform scripts into professional, engaging employee onboarding videos. This AI video platform streamlines content creation, enabling faster production of high-quality training content without complex video editing.

Can HeyGen support multilingual onboarding video generation for a global workforce?

Absolutely. HeyGen is a powerful multilingual onboarding video generator, offering AI voiceovers in over 140 languages and automatic subtitles and captions. This capability ensures your employee onboarding videos are localized and accessible to your entire global workforce.

What technical features does HeyGen offer to integrate onboarding videos into existing systems?

HeyGen provides robust capabilities for seamless LMS integration and SCORM export, making it easy to incorporate AI-generated videos into your existing learning management systems. The platform also supports automated video transcription and screen recording for comprehensive training material.

How can I customize the AI avatars and overall look of my onboarding videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive customization options, including personalized AI Actors, customizable templates, and branding controls for logos and colors. This ensures your AI-powered onboarding videos maintain a consistent brand identity and provide a tailored learning experience.

