Unlock Global Reach with a Multilingual Corporate Video Generator

Effortlessly produce high-quality multilingual video content and expand your global reach with AI-powered voiceover generation.

Create a 60-second corporate explainer video, targeting marketing managers in international corporations, showcasing how a multilingual corporate video generator simplifies global communication. The video should have a professional, clean visual aesthetic with an inspiring musical backdrop and a clear, authoritative voiceover, demonstrating the ease of transforming a script into a full video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability for various languages and multilingual video creation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 30-second social media ad designed for small business owners and social media marketers, illustrating the power of AI avatars to create engaging content. The visual style should be modern and energetic, featuring quick cuts and vibrant colors, complemented by an upbeat and friendly voiceover. Highlight how easily HeyGen's AI avatars can be customized to produce impactful social media content, capturing audience attention instantly.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 90-second informative explainer video, intended for product teams and educators, detailing the benefits of an AI video generator for complex topics. The visual presentation should be animated and rich with infographics, maintaining a clear, conversational, and easy-to-understand voiceover. Emphasize how HeyGen's voiceover generation, combined with its extensive media library/stock support, streamlines the creation of comprehensive explainer videos, making learning accessible and engaging.
Example Prompt 3
Design a creative 45-second promotional video aimed at content creators and online educators, demonstrating the flexibility of custom video templates for YouTube videos. The visual aesthetic should be polished and adaptable, reflecting diverse brand identities, with an enthusiastic and clear presentation style. Focus on how HeyGen's templates & scenes and text-to-video from script feature empower users to rapidly generate high-quality YouTube videos from simple text, enabling personalized and consistent branding across channels.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Multilingual Corporate Video Generators Work

Effortlessly create professional, brand-consistent corporate videos with AI, tailored for global audiences in just four simple steps.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by writing or pasting your video script, which will form the basis for your multilingual corporate video generation using text to video functionality.
2
Step 2
Select AI Avatars and Scenes
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your content and select appropriate templates & scenes for your corporate video.
3
Step 3
Generate Multilingual Voiceovers
Utilize the voiceover generation feature to instantly translate your script into various languages, making your content globally accessible with multilingual voiceovers.
4
Step 4
Refine and Export Your Video
Add subtitles/captions for enhanced accessibility, then export your completed multilingual corporate video in your desired format, leveraging the localization feature.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Dynamic Customer Testimonials

Transform customer testimonials into compelling, multilingual AI videos to build trust and effectively demonstrate product value globally.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creative video production?

HeyGen simplifies creative video production by transforming 'text to video' with advanced AI. Our platform acts as a powerful 'AI video generator', enabling users to quickly produce professional-quality content using just a script.

Can HeyGen create realistic AI avatars for my content?

Absolutely! HeyGen empowers users to leverage realistic 'AI avatars' to deliver engaging presentations and messages. This capability is perfect for enhancing 'multilingual video creation', ensuring your content resonates globally.

What types of creative content can I produce with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can produce a wide array of 'creative content', including engaging 'YouTube videos', dynamic 'Social media content', and compelling 'Explainer videos'. We offer 'custom video templates' to streamline your production.

Does HeyGen support the creation of AI training videos?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal tool for generating high-quality 'AI training videos' and impactful 'Business presentations'. Our robust features ensure professional and engaging learning experiences for your audience.

