The Multi-Department Video Generator for Seamless Creation
Empower every team to create personalized, studio-quality videos instantly, leveraging advanced AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second dynamic promotional video for marketing professionals and small business owners, highlighting HeyGen as an "AI video generator" that produces "studio quality videos" efficiently. The visual and audio style should be modern and upbeat, with engaging transitions and a professional voice, emphasizing the ease of creating compelling content from a simple script using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability and pre-designed "Templates & scenes".
Produce a 1-minute explanatory video aimed at HR and training departments, demonstrating the power of "interactive avatars" and "digital avatars" for creating engaging "on-brand video" training modules. The visual style should be friendly and educational, featuring clear, articulate speech with "Subtitles/captions" for accessibility, generated using HeyGen's "AI avatars" to deliver consistent and personalized learning experiences.
Design a 45-second quick-tip video for sales teams and customer success managers, focusing on generating "personalized video messages" with efficiency, using HeyGen's automation capabilities. The visual style should be direct and personable, with a friendly tone, illustrating how easily videos can be customized and then exported for various platforms by utilizing HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" feature, supported by a rich "Media library/stock support".
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Quickly generate high-impact video ads, driving better campaign results for marketing teams.
Enhanced Training and Development.
Elevate employee learning by producing engaging AI-powered training videos that boost engagement and retention across departments.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation?
HeyGen utilizes AI technology to streamline the video creation process with features like text-to-video from scripts, AI-generated avatars, and customizable templates. This ensures users can create on-brand, studio-quality videos efficiently.
Can HeyGen support multi-department video projects?
Absolutely! HeyGen functions as a multi-department video generator, integrating seamlessly with various workflows. With API integration and branding controls, it facilitates personalized video creation across diverse organizational needs.
What makes HeyGen suitable for interactive avatars?
HeyGen excels in generating interactive avatars thanks to its advanced AI tools. Users can create dynamic, engaging avatars that lip-sync accurately and deliver personalized video messages, enhancing viewer engagement.
Does HeyGen offer multi-language support for global teams?
Yes, HeyGen provides comprehensive multi-language support, allowing users to generate localized content with AI-generated voiceovers and subtitles, making it ideal for global teams aiming for broad audience reach.