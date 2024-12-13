Your Ultimate Movie Trailer Video Maker for Stunning Previews

Effortlessly create stunning movie trailers online with AI features and powerful video editing, complete with diverse templates & scenes to captivate your audience.

Aspiring independent filmmakers can greatly benefit from a 1-minute instructional video, clearly demonstrating how to quickly craft a professional-looking movie trailer. The visual style should be sleek and modern, employing dramatic cuts and a suspenseful audio track, while the narrative voiceover guides viewers through the process. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to automatically generate scenes and complement it with professional Voiceover generation for clear guidance, showcasing how an Online movie trailer maker simplifies complex production.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Movie Trailer Video Maker Works

Craft captivating movie trailers with ease using our intuitive online video maker. Follow these simple steps to bring your cinematic vision to life!

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin your creative process by choosing from a variety of `templates`. These pre-designed layouts provide a professional foundation for your trailer using our `Templates & scenes`.
2
Step 2
Upload Media
Populate your trailer with compelling visuals. Easily add your own footage or choose from our extensive `stock footage` through the integrated `Media library/stock support`.
3
Step 3
Refine with Audio
Bring your narrative to life with compelling sound. Utilize `voiceover generation` to add professional narration, ensuring an impactful experience for your audience.
4
Step 4
Export Your Trailer
Once complete, easily `export in high resolution` using our `Aspect-ratio resizing & exports` feature to publish your `Movie Trailer Video Maker` creation across platforms, ready for your audience to enjoy.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms the movie trailer video maker experience, allowing content creators and filmmakers to quickly produce engaging, cinematic trailers and promotional videos with advanced AI features and an intuitive online video editor.

Narrate Cinematic Storylines with AI

.

Leverage AI to craft compelling narrative-driven trailers, ideal for historical films, documentaries, or animated storytelling.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the movie trailer creation process?

HeyGen leverages its powerful AI movie trailer maker to streamline production, offering an online movie trailer maker experience with intuitive drag-and-drop editing. Users can quickly generate engaging content, significantly reducing the time and complexity typically associated with video creation.

Can I achieve a truly cinematic look with HeyGen's AI movie trailer maker?

Absolutely. HeyGen enables you to create cinematic trailers using a rich library of stock footage, dynamic effects, and seamless transitions. Our tools help you craft visually stunning and professional-grade video content that captures attention.

What unique AI features does HeyGen offer for crafting compelling movie trailers?

HeyGen stands out with advanced AI features such as lifelike AI Avatars and realistic AI voiceovers, allowing you to create engaging narratives without needing actors or voice artists. You can also utilize diverse animated video templates and sophisticated sound designs to enhance your trailer's impact.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating various types of video trailers?

Yes, HeyGen is a versatile video editor perfect for diverse trailer needs, from general movie trailers to engaging book trailers and impactful YouTube channel trailers. You can easily export in high resolution for various platforms, ensuring your message always looks professional.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo