Month in Review Video Maker: Easily Create Engaging Recaps
Effortlessly produce short recap videos for social media, uploading key photos and videos with HeyGen's robust media library.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Transform your monthly highlights into engaging visual stories with HeyGen. Our AI tools make it easy to create captivating month in review videos and short recap videos for social media, helping you effortlessly create video content.
Create Engaging Social Media Recaps.
Quickly produce captivating month in review and highlight videos, perfect for sharing your latest updates and achievements across social platforms.
Showcase Monthly Business Highlights.
Effortlessly turn your monthly business milestones and achievements into professional, engaging AI-powered video summaries for stakeholders or marketing.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of a stunning recap video?
HeyGen acts as a powerful recap video maker, offering user-friendly templates and AI tools to effortlessly create engaging compilations. You can easily upload key photos and videos, add dynamic text animations, and generate a polished highlight video for any occasion.
What creative options does HeyGen offer to personalize my highlight videos?
HeyGen provides robust creative options to make your personal movie truly unique. Utilize a vast media library for stock content or upload your own, incorporate dynamic text animations, and leverage versatile templates to craft engaging short videos for social media.
Is HeyGen an effective online tool for creating various review and highlight videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen serves as an intuitive online video editor perfect for making month in review videos, year-in-review videos, and general highlight compilations. Its AI-powered platform ensures easy video creation, transforming your footage into polished share-worthy memories efficiently.
How can HeyGen enhance my recap video for social media and wider sharing?
HeyGen empowers you to create share-worthy memories by providing tools like voiceover generation and AI avatars, making your recap video highly engaging. You can optimize your short video for platforms like Instagram or TikTok with easy aspect-ratio adjustments, ensuring professional results.