Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Dive into the technical prowess of a video editing app in this 60-second video, perfect for tech-savvy individuals eager to refine their editing skills. Highlighting HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation, the video offers a sleek, modern aesthetic with crisp visuals and clear audio. The narrative guides viewers through the seamless integration of AI tools, emphasizing the app's capability to transform raw footage into polished videos effortlessly.
Prompt 2
This 30-second video is crafted for creative professionals looking to leverage a video creation tool for their projects. With a focus on HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, the video presents a visually rich experience, combining bold graphics and smooth transitions. The narrative captures the essence of turning ideas into reality, showcasing how templates and scenes can be customized to fit any creative vision.
Prompt 3
Aimed at digital marketers, this 60-second video delves into the technical aspects of a video editor, highlighting HeyGen's media library and stock support. The video employs a professional tone with a clean, minimalist visual style, demonstrating how to efficiently create high-quality content. The narrative emphasizes the importance of social media integration, showing how HeyGen's features can streamline the content creation process for maximum impact.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Mobile Video Maker Works

Create stunning videos on the go with our intuitive mobile video maker. Follow these four simple steps to bring your vision to life.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Project
Start by opening the video editing app and selecting 'New Project.' This video creation tool allows you to choose from a variety of templates to kickstart your creative process.
2
Step 2
Add Media and Customize
Upload your photos and videos into the video editor. Use the media library to access stock footage and images, ensuring your project has all the elements you need.
3
Step 3
Apply Effects and Music
Enhance your video with effects and choose from a vast music library to set the perfect tone. The AI tools can help you automatically sync music to your video for a seamless experience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once satisfied with your creation, export your video in the desired aspect ratio. Use social media integration to share your masterpiece directly from the app to your favorite platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen function as a mobile video maker?

HeyGen excels as a mobile video maker by offering AI-driven tools that simplify video creation. With features like text-to-video from script and customizable templates, users can effortlessly produce engaging content on the go.

What makes HeyGen a standout video editing app?

HeyGen stands out as a video editing app due to its advanced AI tools, including voiceover generation and automatic subtitles. These features, combined with a rich media library, make editing both efficient and creative.

Can HeyGen's video creation tool integrate with social media?

Yes, HeyGen's video creation tool offers seamless social media integration, allowing users to easily share their videos across platforms. This feature, along with branding controls, ensures your content maintains a consistent look and feel.

What technical features does HeyGen's video editing software offer?

HeyGen's video editing software provides technical features like aspect-ratio resizing and exports, ensuring your videos are optimized for any platform. Additionally, its AI avatars and effects enhance the creative process.

