mobile onboarding video maker: Simplify New Hire Training
Effortlessly create engaging onboarding videos for new employees with powerful text-to-video capabilities.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second video specifically for HR departments seeking to maintain Branding Consistency across their Employee Onboarding materials. This video should showcase a sleek, corporate visual style with subtle animations and a calm, reassuring voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly assemble professional content that aligns with brand guidelines, ensuring a cohesive and polished look for all introductory videos.
Imagine a 30-second personalized onboarding message targeted at new hires in a creative agency, welcoming them to their specific team. The visual aesthetic should be whimsical and engaging, incorporating playful text animations and an upbeat, friendly voiceover. Use HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature to effortlessly create a custom audio message that feels warm and inviting, fostering an immediate sense of belonging through these tailored onboarding videos.
Produce a 50-second informational video for project managers, demonstrating a new internal tool as part of the ongoing Employee Onboarding process. The visual style should be clear, clean, and highly instructional, featuring screen recordings and precise text-to-video explanations. Utilize HeyGen's Subtitles/captions functionality to ensure accessibility and clarity for all viewers, enhancing understanding during essential video creation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen simplifies creating engaging mobile onboarding videos. Boost new employee engagement and streamline the onboarding process with AI-powered video creation.
Boost New Employee Engagement.
Enhance how new employees absorb information and stay connected with AI-powered, engaging onboarding content for better retention.
Streamline Onboarding Program Creation.
Develop structured and extensive onboarding experiences to effectively reach and educate every new hire with consistent messaging.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance new employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen revolutionizes new employee onboarding by enabling the creation of engaging, personalized onboarding videos. With AI Avatars and text-to-video capabilities, you can efficiently produce high-quality content that captivates new employees from day one.
What creative tools does HeyGen provide for engaging onboarding videos?
HeyGen offers a robust suite of creative tools for crafting captivating onboarding videos. Utilize professionally designed onboarding video templates, access a rich media library, and incorporate dynamic text animations to produce impressive video creation with ease.
How does HeyGen ensure brand consistency in employee onboarding content?
HeyGen empowers businesses to maintain strong Branding Consistency across all their Employee Onboarding videos. Features like custom logo uploads and brand color controls allow you to seamlessly integrate your brand identity into every video maker project, reinforcing your company's image.
Can I quickly create professional onboarding videos from text using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen simplifies video creation with its powerful text-to-video functionality, making it an efficient onboarding video maker. Simply input your script, and HeyGen can transform it into a polished video with AI-generated voiceovers and avatars, significantly streamlining your onboarding video production.