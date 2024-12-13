Mobile App Tutorial Video Maker for Engaging Guides

Easily create professional how-to videos for your mobile app using customizable templates, even with no video making experience.

Craft a 45-second vibrant tutorial video targeting small business owners who lack video-making experience, showcasing how to easily create their first mobile app tutorial. The visual style should be bright and encouraging, accompanied by upbeat background music and a clear, friendly voiceover, emphasizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script and voiceover generation capabilities for a professional result.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Produce a 60-second in-depth guide for product managers or educators demonstrating a new app feature, focusing on the ease of creating customizable, step-by-step tutorial videos. The visual aesthetic should be clean and modern, featuring smooth transitions and instructional audio. Highlight HeyGen's templates & scenes and automatic subtitles/captions to create polished, informative content.
Prompt 2
Develop a 30-second dynamic how-to video aimed at tech enthusiasts or software reviewers, illustrating a complex app function with speed and clarity. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced and energetic, potentially utilizing an AI avatar for narration. This prompt should underscore how HeyGen's AI avatars and extensive media library/stock support can help save time in generating engaging content.
Prompt 3
Design a 50-second professional demo video for freelancers or agencies presenting a client's mobile app, focusing on high-quality step-by-step video tutorials that are easily shareable. Maintain a sleek, corporate visual style with confident narration and subtle background music. Showcase HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to ensure the final output is perfect for any platform.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Mobile App Tutorial Video Maker Works

Easily create engaging, professional mobile app tutorial videos with no prior video making experience. Our intuitive platform simplifies the entire process, helping you explain complex features with ease.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script Instantly
Begin by utilizing our 'Text-to-video from script' feature to generate an initial script for your tutorial. This quickly structures your 'how-to videos' or you can paste your own text.
2
Step 2
Select a Dynamic Template
Choose from a variety of pre-designed 'Templates & scenes' to visualize your app's steps. These adaptable layouts simplify the creation of 'step-by-step video tutorials' for your mobile app.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Narration
Enhance clarity with natural-sounding 'Voiceover generation' directly from your script. This ensures your 'tutorial videos' effectively communicate each action to your users.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your tutorial by reviewing and making any last adjustments. Then, utilize our 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' feature to download your polished 'mobile app tutorial video' ready to share across platforms.

Use Cases

Effortlessly create stunning mobile app tutorial videos with HeyGen's AI video maker. Produce step-by-step how-to videos quickly, without video making experience, and save time.

Produce Quick Tutorial Clips for Social Media

.

Quickly generate short, engaging video clips showcasing mobile app features for social media, driving quick adoption and demonstrating functionality.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I easily create engaging tutorial videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen empowers you to create professional tutorial videos even with no video making experience required. Our intuitive platform offers customizable templates and AI avatars, simplifying the entire creative process for your step-by-step video tutorials.

What features make HeyGen an ideal AI tutorial video maker?

As an advanced AI tutorial video maker, HeyGen leverages AI to help you efficiently generate scripts, integrate realistic voiceovers, and add accurate subtitles. This allows you to save time while producing high-quality how-to videos effortlessly.

Does HeyGen support making mobile app tutorial videos?

Yes, HeyGen is a powerful online mobile app tutorial video maker, providing all the tools you need. You can utilize our drag-and-drop interface and extensive media library to illustrate complex mobile app functionalities clearly.

Can I customize the branding of my tutorial videos made with HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen ensures your tutorial videos reflect your brand identity with comprehensive branding controls. You can easily customize logos, colors, and other elements within our templates to maintain a consistent professional look.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo