Mobile App Tutorial Video Generator: Create Guides with AI

Effortlessly transform scripts into engaging mobile app tutorials using advanced text-to-video from script capabilities.

Create a 1-minute mobile app tutorial video for new users demonstrating the onboarding process. The visual style should be clean and user-friendly, featuring clear screen recordings with animated highlights, complemented by an encouraging and professional AI voiceover and automatic subtitles for accessibility. This video utilizes HeyGen's voiceover generation to ensure consistent narration.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 2-minute step-by-step video tutorial designed for internal team members on a new software feature. The video should have a professional and informative tone, utilizing an AI avatar as a 'talking head' instructor with crisp, clear visuals from customizable templates. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars and text-to-video from script to efficiently create this engaging user training material.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 45-second how-to video for customers needing quick troubleshooting tips on a common issue. The visual style should be dynamic and visually appealing, using a variety of stock photos and videos from the media library to quickly convey information, accompanied by concise on-screen text and automatic subtitles. This project should effectively use HeyGen's media library/stock support and subtitles feature to deliver engaging guides.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a 60-second video documentation for an internal Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The video needs a clear, instructional visual style adaptable for different platforms, using pre-made templates and a direct, informative tone. Ensure this AI-generated video documentation can be easily resized and exported for various aspect ratios, leveraging HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports and customizable templates for efficient production.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Mobile App Tutorial Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional, step-by-step video tutorials for your mobile app with AI-powered tools and customizable options.

1
Step 1
Create Your Tutorial Content
Start by outlining your step-by-step guide. Use text-to-video from script functionality to transform your text into dynamic video scenes.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals and Narration
Choose an AI avatar to present your content or upload custom media. Enhance clarity with AI voiceover generation for your script.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Captions
Incorporate your brand's logo and colors using branding controls. Ensure accessibility and engagement by adding automatic captions/subtitles.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your tutorial video with aspect-ratio resizing. Export your high-quality video in various formats, ready for sharing and user training.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create Engaging Feature Demos for Social Media

.

Quickly produce captivating video clips to showcase new app features or quick tips, driving awareness and user adoption on social platforms.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI tutorial videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform text-to-video from your script, enabling you to generate professional step-by-step video tutorials effortlessly. Our generative AI platform streamlines the entire process, making complex video production accessible for user training and how-to videos.

Can HeyGen generate realistic AI avatars and voiceovers for how-to videos?

Yes, HeyGen features a robust AI voiceover generation system and a diverse selection of realistic AI avatars to enhance your how-to videos. This capability allows for dynamic and engaging presentations without needing human presenters or extensive recording equipment.

What customization options are available for producing video documentation with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive customization through a wide range of customizable templates, branding controls, and intuitive video editing tools to tailor your video documentation. You can also integrate your own media library for a personalized touch, ensuring your content aligns perfectly with your brand.

Is HeyGen capable of producing mobile app tutorial videos with automatic captions?

Absolutely. HeyGen is an effective mobile app tutorial video generator, equipped with automatic captions/subtitles to ensure accessibility and wider reach. Videos can be easily resized and exported in various aspect ratios for optimal viewing across platforms, including social media.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo