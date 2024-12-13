Mobile Ad Video Maker: Create Stunning Ads Fast

Generate professional video ads for your ad campaigns in minutes with AI avatars and ready-to-use templates.

Craft a vibrant 30-second product promo video designed for small business owners launching new items on social media. The visual style should be bright and energetic, incorporating modern animations and upbeat background music, complemented by a friendly voiceover delivered by an AI avatar to highlight key features, making it a perfect mobile ad video maker tool.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Mobile Ad Video Maker Works

Easily create compelling video ads optimized for mobile with AI-powered tools and professional templates, designed to boost your ad campaigns.

1
Step 1
Choose a Video Ad Template
Select from a wide array of professional video ad templates and utilize our diverse Templates & scenes, perfectly optimized for mobile display, to kickstart your creative process.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content with AI
Elevate your ad by integrating lifelike AI avatars, dynamic text, and your own media. Easily customize your template with product shots and branding elements.
3
Step 3
Apply Finishing Touches
Refine your ad with high-quality Voiceover generation and precise Branding controls (logo, colors). Utilize intuitive video editing tools to ensure your message is clear and impactful.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Ad
Render your high-quality mobile ad and seamlessly Aspect-ratio resizing & exports it in the optimal format for various social platforms. Ready for your next ad campaign!

Use Cases

HeyGen is your ultimate mobile ad video maker, empowering you to create high-performing video ads in minutes. Leverage our AI video ad generator to boost your ad campaigns across social platforms with engaging product promo videos.

Inspirational Brand Ad Content

Develop motivational video content to inspire audiences, fostering brand loyalty and creating memorable mobile ad experiences.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the process to make a video ad?

HeyGen simplifies ad creation with its intuitive platform, allowing you to easily make a video ad using ready-to-use templates. Our AI video ad generator and drag-and-drop tools enable quick customization, letting you tailor content with AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for my video ads?

HeyGen provides extensive customization for your video ads. You can customize your template with unique branding controls, upload your own images and media, and select from diverse templates to create compelling product promo videos for various ad campaigns.

Can I use AI avatars to create engaging mobile ad videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen is a powerful mobile ad video maker that allows you to integrate realistic AI avatars into your video ads. Leverage our text-to-video and voiceover generation to quickly produce professional and engaging content for social platforms.

How quickly can I generate professional video ads using HeyGen?

As a robust video ad maker, HeyGen enables rapid ad creation. You can efficiently generate professional video ads by utilizing our diverse video ad templates, text-to-video functionality, and automatic subtitles, streamlining your video editing process.

