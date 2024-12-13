Mobile Ad Video Maker: Create Stunning Ads Fast
Generate professional video ads for your ad campaigns in minutes with AI avatars and ready-to-use templates.
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is your ultimate mobile ad video maker, empowering you to create high-performing video ads in minutes. Leverage our AI video ad generator to boost your ad campaigns across social platforms with engaging product promo videos.
High-Performing Mobile Ad Creation.
Quickly produce high-impact video ads using AI, designed to capture attention and drive conversions for your mobile campaigns.
Engaging Social Media Video Ads.
Effortlessly create captivating video ads and clips specifically optimized for various social platforms, boosting engagement rapidly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify the process to make a video ad?
HeyGen simplifies ad creation with its intuitive platform, allowing you to easily make a video ad using ready-to-use templates. Our AI video ad generator and drag-and-drop tools enable quick customization, letting you tailor content with AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities.
What customization options does HeyGen offer for my video ads?
HeyGen provides extensive customization for your video ads. You can customize your template with unique branding controls, upload your own images and media, and select from diverse templates to create compelling product promo videos for various ad campaigns.
Can I use AI avatars to create engaging mobile ad videos with HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen is a powerful mobile ad video maker that allows you to integrate realistic AI avatars into your video ads. Leverage our text-to-video and voiceover generation to quickly produce professional and engaging content for social platforms.
How quickly can I generate professional video ads using HeyGen?
As a robust video ad maker, HeyGen enables rapid ad creation. You can efficiently generate professional video ads by utilizing our diverse video ad templates, text-to-video functionality, and automatic subtitles, streamlining your video editing process.