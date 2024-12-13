Mobile Ad Video Generator: Create Winning Ads with AI

Leverage our AI video ad maker and text-to-video from script to quickly produce winning video ads that help you grow your business.

Create a compelling 30-second video for small business owners looking to quickly scale their marketing efforts, showcasing how a mobile ad video generator can help them grow their business. The visual style should be bright and energetic, with an upbeat, inspiring background track. Highlight the ease of use with HeyGen's extensive 'Templates & scenes' to get started instantly.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a persuasive 45-second spot targeting marketing professionals and agencies, illustrating how HeyGen's AI video ad maker crafts winning video ads with unparalleled efficiency. The video should have a sleek, professional visual aesthetic, featuring dynamic transitions and a confident, informative voiceover. Emphasize the power of 'AI avatars' to deliver diverse and engaging presentations without traditional casting costs.
Prompt 2
Produce an engaging 60-second video aimed at e-commerce brands and influencers, demonstrating the effectiveness of UGC ads for boosting engagement across social platforms. The visual style should be authentic and vibrant, mimicking popular user-generated content, accompanied by a friendly, relatable soundtrack. Showcase how HeyGen's 'Subtitles/captions' ensure maximum accessibility and impact even without sound.
Prompt 3
Craft a concise 30-second promotional video for product managers and innovators, highlighting the rapid iteration and testing capabilities of an AI Video Ad Generator. The visual and audio elements should convey a sense of modern innovation, featuring clean graphics and an inspiring, forward-thinking score. Illustrate the simplicity of converting ideas into video through 'Text-to-video from script', enabling quick creative tests.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Mobile Ad Video Generation Works

Effortlessly create high-performing mobile video ads in minutes, leveraging AI to boost your creative output and accelerate business growth.

1
Step 1
Create Your Vision
Start by transforming your ad script into a compelling visual story using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Our AI video ad maker simplifies the creation process.
2
Step 2
Select Your Elements
Personalize your ad with compelling AI avatars to deliver your message, making your content resonate more deeply with your audience.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Polish
Optimize your ad's reach and accessibility by adding auto-generated subtitles/captions and preparing it for seamless distribution across social platforms.
4
Step 4
Export and Deploy
Ensure your mobile video is perfectly optimized for various devices and platforms by utilizing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers you to create winning video ads and mobile ad video content quickly. Our AI video ad maker helps grow your business by enabling efficient creative tests for optimal performance.

AI-Powered UGC Ad Development

.

Transform customer success stories into powerful UGC ads using AI videos, enhancing credibility and inspiring conversions.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen serve as an effective mobile ad video generator for my business?

HeyGen empowers you to create winning video ads with its advanced AI video ad maker. You can transform scripts into professional mobile video content quickly, making it an essential AI tool for advertising on various social platforms.

What role do AI avatars play in generating UGC ads with HeyGen?

HeyGen leverages realistic AI avatars and a robust drag-and-drop editor to help you produce authentic-looking UGC ads at scale. This innovative approach helps businesses create diverse content for creative tests without traditional production costs.

How does HeyGen streamline the process of creating high-impact video ads?

HeyGen simplifies video creation through its extensive video template library and text-to-video capabilities. This allows you to rapidly generate diverse winning video ads tailored for mobile video platforms, helping to grow your business efficiently.

Can HeyGen support multi-language campaigns for mobile video ads?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to help you reach a global audience by supporting 50+ languages for your video content. This powerful AI tool for advertising ensures your mobile video campaigns are localized and effective across different markets.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo